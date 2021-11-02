Ruto promises to incorporate Big Four agenda in bottom up economic model
POLITICS
By Edwin Nyarangi
| November 2nd 2021
Deputy President William Ruto has promised to incorporate President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda in his bottom up economic model to ensure development across the country.
Ruto said the country was on the right track on implementation of the Big Four but this was disrupted by the March 2018 handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Since then, he said the priority changed to constitutional amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative.
"We started of well during our second term in office but unfortunately along the way we got visitors who forced us to change tack, however we are thankful to God the Reggae was stopped," said Ruto.
Speaking during stopovers on his second-day tour of Nyamira county, yesterday, the DP said his opponents have nothing to show Kenyans for their many years in public service.
He said that Raila, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi joined politics much earlier than him but Kenyans cannot remember what they have done for the country.
"As you are aware my main competitors have served as Prime Minister, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, can anyone of you recall anything they have done for Kenyans?" Posed Ruto.
The DP said that his competitors were waiting to be endorsed after boardroom deals while he was busy moving around the country to seek the support of the public.
Ruto told his competitors that they will be in for a rude shock as Kenyans were bright enough and would not allow anyone to choose a leader for them.
The DP who addressed residents at Itibo, Nyamusi, Magwagwa,Ikonge, Ekerenyo and Kebirigo markets said that 2022 would be a defining moment in the political history of the nation.
He was accompanied by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi, Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro among other leaders.?
