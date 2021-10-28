Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accuses IEBC of being partisan
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
| October 28th 2021
Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of being partisan.
Gachagua put IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati to task, asking him to explain why the electoral body met with cabinet secretaries “in the guise of election preparations”.
He accused Interior and ICT Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru who were in the Monday meeting of taking sides, saying this puts the agency in a sticky situation as they cannot prove their independence.
“IEBC is independent. You have no business calling Matiang’i and Mucheru to a meeting, when it is in public domain that they have already taken sides,” Gachagua claimed.
On Wednesday, allies of Deputy President Wiliam Ruto called for the resignation of the two Cabinet Secretaries over claims that they are partisan and have pledged their support for ODM leader Raila Odinga in next year’s General Election.
KEEP READING
The tragedy of Kenya’s winner-takes-it-all elections
Ruto allies call for Matiang’i, Mucheru resignations
IEBC will not extend registration exercise
In the wake of Covid-19 threat, IEBC should invest in touchless systems
Matiang’i had, last Friday in Nyamira, declared support for the handshake and subsequent plans between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.
“I have now told you where I am. I cannot be where Raila Odinga and President Uhuru are not,” the CS said in Nyamira.
RELATED VIDEOS
ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI
Unpacking 2022 politics and why some candidates are forced back to the drawing board | NEWSHOUR
IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections
Two police officers face probe for assaultResidents said they watched helplessly as the armed officers roughed up their victim, identified as Bernard Sigilai, and confiscated his power saw.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Kenyans react after Arimis ‘new design’ goes viral
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- 7 ways to avoid a ‘Baba Gloria’ moment on WhatsApp
EXPLAINERS
- 'Sudi’s KIM diploma has Adm. No. of Scholastica Achieng and Serial No. of Elkana Kimutai'
RIFT VALLEY
By Paul Ogemba
- I don't mind competition, Ngirici reacts to Waiguru's defection
POLITICS
- Kakamega bishop gifted car by DP Ruto in September dies
WESTERN
- Nakuru mother seeks help after school bins son’s ‘unhealthy’ lunch box
EDUCATION
By Daniel Chege