Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accuses IEBC of being partisan

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | October 28th 2021
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of being partisan.

Gachagua put IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati to task, asking him to explain why the electoral body met with cabinet secretaries “in the guise of election preparations”.

He accused Interior and ICT Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru who were in the Monday meeting of taking sides, saying this puts the agency in a sticky situation as they cannot prove their independence.

“IEBC is independent. You have no business calling Matiang’i and Mucheru to a meeting, when it is in public domain that they have already taken sides,” Gachagua claimed.

On Wednesday, allies of Deputy President Wiliam Ruto called for the resignation of the two Cabinet Secretaries over claims that they are partisan and have pledged their support for ODM leader Raila Odinga in next year’s General Election.

Matiang’i had, last Friday in Nyamira, declared support for the handshake and subsequent plans between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

“I have now told you where I am. I cannot be where Raila Odinga and President Uhuru are not,” the CS said in Nyamira.

