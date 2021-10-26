× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joins Ruto's UDA

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | October 26th 2021

 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Governor's communication confirmed the move to The Standard, after Waiguru met Deputy President Wiliam Ruto at his Karen residence in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

She had in September this year hinted at seeking re-election on a UDA ticket.

Addressing a roadside gathering at Thiba area in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on September 22, the county chief posed “Which political party do you want me to seek re-election on?", to which the majority chanted "UDA".

KEEP READING

  Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

 Why Raila, Ruto hardliners have rolled back their fiery tongues

 DP says youths need practical solutions to problems not stipend

 Wooing ex-Nasa leaders, Uhuru deal might help Ruto in 2022 race

 

