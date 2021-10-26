Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joins Ruto's UDA
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
| October 26th 2021
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.
The Governor's communication confirmed the move to The Standard, after Waiguru met Deputy President Wiliam Ruto at his Karen residence in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.
She had in September this year hinted at seeking re-election on a UDA ticket.
Addressing a roadside gathering at Thiba area in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on September 22, the county chief posed “Which political party do you want me to seek re-election on?", to which the majority chanted "UDA".
