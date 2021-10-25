× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Raila Odinga pledges to fight corruption

POLITICS
By Washington Onyango | October 25th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses Mwongori residents in Nyamira county on 22/10/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said fighting corruption will be his main agenda when he becomes President.

Speaking to Kisumu residents at Nyamasaria and Kondele on Monday, Raila said there will be no theft of public funds.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta said the country loses Sh2 billion daily to corruption and theft. This is unacceptable for taxpayers who are struggling to make a living. I know the loopholes and where these corruption activities thrive and I will deal with them, " said Odinga.

Raila said his administration will focus on fighting corruption, poverty and ensuring better health for all Kenyans.

He also stood firm with his idea of giving an Sh6,000 shillings monthly stipend to the extreme poverty cases.

"I want to assure you that my idea of tackling extreme poverty cases through issuing an Sh6,000 stipend will come to pass. I have been in the government where almost all my agendas have been fulfilled and nothing can stop me from helping needy Kenyans," said Odinga.

Raila also asked Kisumu residents to come out in large numbers and register as voters.

"The only way you can be my foot soldiers is by registering as voters. That's the only way I will be sure I have soldiers. Register and vote," he said.

In July the ODM leader maintained if he ascends to the presidency, the corrupt will pay a heavy price.

Raila said the country is facing economic hardship because those looting public resources have not been dealt with decisively.

He said it is unfortunate that after his remarks during the Mombasa tour last week, he has been receiving threats over his stand on the war against graft.

Speaking on Radio Citizen, Raila said he cannot join the circus of those who are afraid to speak against corruption.

“I have received messages and people have been threatening and warning me to go slow on corruption matters lest I lose the support of Kenyans should I contest in the 2022 General Election,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister said such messages and warnings are a clear indication that corruption is entrenched in the country and if not fought, will consume the entire nation.

“If that is what people want, I would rather not be president instead of leading a country where corruption is beyond 100 percent yet the perpetrators go scot-free,” he said.

“We cannot proceed or develop as a country where corruption is the order of the day. The action taken against the culprits is what makes the difference in the war against graft,” he added.

Raila said the country has moved from the old days where it was ‘toa kitu kidogo’ to ‘toa kitu kikubwa’ and now at ‘toa kitu kila kitu’ scenario.

He said this is made worse by KRA officers who work in customs, income tax and VAT departments who have embarked on looting sprees to enrich themselves.

