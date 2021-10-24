× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ruto: Uhuru tips have kept me ahead in the 2022 race

POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | October 24th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Deputy President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day 2021 at Wang'uru Stadium, Kirinyaga County, October 20, 2021 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto says he is ahead of his competitors in winning the hearts of Mt Kenya voters following vital lessons he learnt from President Uhuru Kenyatta on their needs and aspirations.

He was speaking at Latter Glory Worship Center in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, where he gave a personal donation of Sh1 million in aid of the church.

Ruto claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had already taught him how to climb Mt Kenya while his competitors are struggling to convince voters in the region to vote for them.

"Many people are struggling to climb the mountain but I am lucky my friend Uhuru Kenyatta had already taught me how to climb the mountain early. He told me if you want to be together with people of the mountain take care of their needs like roads, water and Agriculture," Ruto said today in Kiambu.

 Five arrested over DP Ruto Busia rally chaos as Matiang’i sends warning

 Mudavadi calls for political tolerance

 DP Ruto tells off Museveni to release Kenyan lorries

 Matiang’i condemns Ruto rally disruption

He, however, urged Kenyans to stop ethnic-based groupings and adopt political parties with a national outlook and aspirations.

 

He said the Hustler Movement aims to change the country's economic model from the grassroots up as opposed to the current top-down approach that benefited few individuals

"We believe in working together and I’m very proud to be a member and a leader of the Hustler movement that cuts across all tribes, religions and races of Kenya and we aim to use our unity to build a political party that will have the capacity to formulate a proper development model under a bottom-up economic model that will change the fortunes of our country," Ruto said.

Speaking Sunday at Latter Glory Worship Centre in Gachie, Ruto said Kenyans should elect leaders with an admirable track record and those who had the country's best interest at heart.

The Deputy President said only the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) among the current crop of political parties has a national outlook and clear agenda for the country.

"Do not allow yourselves to be misled to support political parties with tribal groupings and which have no development agenda," the Deputy President said.

Ruto thanked Kiambaa residents for electing UDA's John Njuguna Wanjiku in a by-election to succeed the late former Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange.

The DP was accompanied by Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata, MPs Kimani Ichungwa(Kikuyu), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Nderitu Gachagua (Mathira), Aisha Jumwa(Malindi), Peris Tobiko, Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town) and Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamchomba.

MPs allied to DP Ruto took a swipe at Suna East MP Junet Mohammed’s alleged remarks that the government will belong to one community should ODM leader Raila Odinga win the 2022 polls.

Led by Muranga Senator Irunga Kang’ata the MPs said the government belongs to all Kenyans irrespective of who will win next year’s elections.

“It does not matter where you are coming from whether Coast, Nyanza, Mt Kenya or North Eastern the government belongs to all Kenyans and the Hustler Nation is advocating an all-inclusive government irrespective of where you come from," Kangata said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa called on the youth to exercise political tolerance and the need to shun politics of hate speech.

Ichungwa condemned the violence witnessed in Busia on Saturday when DP Ruto was touring the region.

He called for political tolerance and urged all political leaders to rein in their supporters who are out to cause violence on their opponents.

