× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We're untainted and best for Statehouse, Karua, Kibwana, Kituyi declare

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | October 23rd 2021

Makueni Governor Kivutha kibwana, Presidential aspirant  Mukhisa Kituyi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi  and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua when they declared a united front for the 2022 presidency.

Members of the National Alliance for Change have kicked off nationwide tours to popularise their presidential bids.

The political formation of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, yesterday said they will provide an alternative choice to Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in next year's presidential elections.

Yesterday, they met a section of Kirinyaga leaders where they reiterated their push to crisscross the country enlightening the electorate on why they are the best political formation to produce the President.

KEEP READING

 Mt Kenya targets three million new voters

 Why Kirinyaga County has captured public attention

 Wangui Ngirici, Martha Karua, Anne Waiguru to face off in Kirinyaga

 Karua to lead Mt Kenya 2022 negotiations

They said efforts to launch a spirited campaign were halted by the Ministry of Health restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic but promised to overshadow Ruto and Raila campaigns now.

"We have started meeting our people for alternative choices around the country and we believe we are the best team to revive the economy and revert it to its growth," Kituyi said.

He disclosed that they will form a major coalition with like minded partners who share same ethical standards and incorruptible character and commitments of inclusivity," he said.

Other than Karua who is seeking to challenge Governor Ann Waiguru in Kirinyaga County, Kivutha and Kituyi will launch their presidential bids in a strategy that will then crystalise in selecting one popular presidential aspirant.

"When you are building confidence, you start from your mothers arms, you then go out to the village and the world. We are building a course before we settle on who will be the presidential aspirant who will be electable, credible and has personal integrity," Kituyi added.

He said he is developing his political party and seeking credibility from his community. Karua cautioned the electorate in deciding who they would vote as the President and urged them to look at the checklist and the past life of all aspirants.

"It is too early for us to decide who we shall vote, let us evaluate them and have a checklist on the past before making up our minds," she said.

Karua maintained that they are against calls to fold political parties to join one party saying such a move would be detrimental for Mt Kenya region.

Karua who is also Mt Kenya political parties forum spokesperson, said the future of the governance of the country will be coalitions.

Kibwana said the group comprises a clean team who worked excellently during former President Mwai Kibaki's administration and are able to steer the country forward.

"The three of us can knock on any international door and it shall be opened, our track record is proven and tested. We are against corruption and the electorate must know that if they continue voting for corrupt leaders, the country will keep mark timing," Kibwana said.

They said they will preach against politics of waves and emotions and offer candid policy framework interventions that will revive the economy.

[email protected]

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

What will it take for Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi to become the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya?

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Gor Mahia Caf Confederation Cup match with Merowe in doubt
Gor Mahia’s Caf Confederation Cup second leg match against Al-Ahly Merowe scheduled to be played on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium is in doubt after the Suda
Samboja turns to foreign artists to drum up re-election bid
The county boss is engaging local and foreign gospel singers including religious leaders to spice up his vote hunt activities, attracting huge crowds.

MOST READ

What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school
What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Vehicles destroyed during protests as Ruto tours Busia

By Nathan Ochunge | 4 hours ago

Vehicles destroyed during protests as Ruto tours Busia
Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race

By Nicholas Mburu | 5 hours ago

Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race
Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila

By Benard Lusigi | 5 hours ago

Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila
DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA

By Patric Beja | 6 hours ago

DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC