Ruto: System has no place in 2022 outcomes

Deputy President William Ruto interacting with wananchi at Sabatia, Butere, Kakamega County. [DPPS,Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors in next year’s presidential race to brace for a bruising battle.

Speaking at Khayega trading Centre in Kakamega County, Ruto said next year’s General Election will be decided by the people and not the ‘system’.

The DP, who began a two-day tour of the region yesterday, challenged ODM leader Raila Odinga to reach out to Kenyans and ask for their support instead of ‘nursing hopes of being made the king’.

He said Raila should not bank on President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is expected to retire, and the business community from Mount Kenya but go an extra mile to endear himself to the voters.

“I went to The Hague after helping Raila become the Prime Minister. I also helped Uhuru to become president but when I declared I also wanted to be president, the deep State has turned against my candidature.

"I want to tell Raila that the so called ‘system’ will not help him to become president because it is voters who will decide at the ballot,” said Ruto.

The DP said he is optimistic of forming the next government, adding he is ready to face the challenges ahead.

“We are not afraid of the deep State who have hatched a plan to ensure the hustler nation does not ascend to power. Let me tell you, we have also prepared adequately to face you at the ballot and the will of the people shall prevail, he said.

Ruto was accompanied by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale, Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmas Barasa (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and a host of aspirants seeking various elective seats on UDA party ticket.

“The next President of Kenya will not be decided by the deep State or the business community. Those holding meetings in hotels will not choose for us a leader but the millions of the young people who want a generational change will,” he said.

According to Ruto, people who are behind Raila’s presidential bid, are interested in protecting their wealth and not the welfare of the common man.

“My competitors must wake up to the reality and look for votes from the electorate the way I am doing. Instead of criticising the bottom up economic model they should formulate alternative manifesto to counter mine,” said the DP.

Ruto made stops at Musoli market in Ikolomani, Sabatia in Butere and Mumias town.

He said his victory and that of UDA party in the coming polls will be huge, adding that his competitors were not courageous enough to face him and are busy seeking to "unite against me.”

Ruto also poured cold water on chances of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka mounting a serious presidential campaign.

“It’s a pity that Kalonzo and Mudavadi are also going for interviews in hotels for them to be made presidents instead of looking for votes from the 45 million Kenyans.

"They cannot sell themselves to Kenyans since when they were Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, they didn’t touch the lives of poor Kenyans the way I do,” said Ruto.

He also hit out at Raila’s pledge to give Sh6,000 to youth and vulnerable Kenyans.

“Raila intends to dish out one trillion shillings to the youth and yet we cannot fund our current budget due to hard economic times.

"When I take power, I will come up with a development blue print that will revive the ailing economy,” he said.

Duale said that Raila could be the biggest loser after the elections, claiming the ODM leader was a State project.

“Raila is a government project and even his handshake partner, Uhuru, has one vote.

"We shall dismantle the so-called deep State and ascend to power,” said Duale.

