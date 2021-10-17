Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth to deputise Raila Odinga

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth at Kihoya AIPCA Church on October 18, 2021. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Some leaders in Murang'a have endorsed former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to be the running mate of the ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Kihoya AIPCA church in Kangema, MPs Muturi Kigano (host), Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), and Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga) said Kenneth stood the best chance to deputise Raila due to his high leadership qualities.

Kenneth, who vied for Presidency in 2013 and lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta, acknowledged the endorsement, saying he would not let down the Murang’a people.

He said the country needed the right leaders who would work towards promoting peace and national cohesion.

“This country needs committed leaders with the capacity to promote peace. Let us ignore those whose interest is on positions and not to serve the people,” said Kenneth.

Ngugi said Kenneth had remained a steadfast nationalist and supported the President after the handshake with Raila.

“There is another camp of leadership that has been playing politics of division but has failed to convince Kenyans of its importance,” said Nduati.

Kimari said Kenneth has been in a leadership position for a long time and was fit to represent Murang’a on the national platform.

“The time is ripe for Kenneth to get into a national leadership position with the backing of the Murang’a people,” said Kimari.

Mwaniki said Kenneth was fit to take the position to lead the residents of the Mt Kenya region.

“It was time Murang’a was rewarded since, in 1963, our own Kariuki wa Njiiri stepped down for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta after he was released from prison,” said Mwaniki.

Wamaua said Murang’a in 2013 and 2017 was yarning for Kenneth to declare interest to vie for the governorship slot, but he opted for other positions.

“It has come a time that Murang’a stands to be counted in the history of the country by endorsing their own for a top national position,” said Wamaua.

Others who accompanied Kenneth included nominated Senator Ngugi IG and former Maragua MP Elias Mbau.

