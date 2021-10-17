× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jimi Wanjigi says Raila Odinga's Sh6,000 monthly stipend is unrealistic

POLITICS
By Jane Mugambi | October 17th 2021
ODM leader Raila Odinga with Jimi Wanjigi at a past event. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Jimi Wanjigi has promised to implement the National Social Security Act if elected president.

Today, the Orange Democratic Movement presidential hopeful said the Act required the government to assist unemployed Kenyans financially.

Wanjigi dismissed Raila Odinga's manifesto pledge of Sh6,000 monthly stipend to all unemployed Kenyan adults if elected president, unrealistic.

He said Raila's plan is not economically healthy for a debt-ridden country.

"Were he to implement such a programme, the country would spend Sh300 billion per year on the same," Wanjigi said.

KEEP READING

 Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth to deputise Raila Odinga

 Raila feted in colourful city event for promoting unity, democracy

 Ruto or Raila? Kiunjuri’s gamble over 2022 candidate

 New lobby, MPs join crusade to market Raila in Mt Kenya

He spoke on Sunday at the AIPCA church Kutus, Kirinyaga County.

Wanjigi termed it unpractical and unfair for hardworking Kenyans to work hard to build the nation, only for the government to allocate the money to non-working Kenyans.

He said, since the former PM read from the same script as the current government, he should use his influence to oversee the implementation of his proposal.

"Last week, he told us that price fuels would fall, and that happened. So he should use his influence in government to tackle the unemployment problem," said Wanjigi.

Wanjigi said his agenda was to empower the ordinary Kenyan.

"My agenda is to empower Kenyans by showing them how to make money," he said.

He took a swipe on the ODM leader and other national politicians for failing to give Kenyans transformative leadership.

Wanjigi further said he would remain unbowed in his quest to vie for the presidency in next year's polls.

He told off those urging him to go for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, saying he will take none of their advice as that is attempting to scuttle his presidential bid.

"I'm stopping at nothing to see my dream materialize. Those attempting to sabotage my dream should be advised that I'm focused on the presidential dream," he added.

He said he would contest for an ODM ticket, despite facing hurdles from the party's governing council.

Wanjigi challenged the council to embrace democracy and transparency while carrying out the party's delegates elections.

He criticized how some grassroots primaries have been carried out without fairness and compliance to the party's constitution.

[email protected]  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church

Raila Odinga is set to begin a 2-day in Western Kenya, he is to have consultative meetings

Raila comes up with a platform which he says will harmonize major issues affecting ordinary citizens

Raila feted in colourful city event for promoting unity, democracy
Raila coy on whether he would contest next year, saying his immediate priority was uniting the country
Kaaga farmers asked to pay more for plots
Shareholders of Kagaa Farmers Cooperative Society have been given an option of parting with Sh300,000 to own plots in its farms.

MOST READ

PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM
PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM

POLITICS

By Samson Wire

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Justin Muturi: Mt Kenya can still produce the fifth president in next year's elections

By Standard Reporter | 35 minutes ago

Justin Muturi: Mt Kenya can still produce the fifth president in next year's elections
Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth to deputise Raila Odinga

By Boniface Gikandi | 58 minutes ago

Murang’a leaders endorse Peter Kenneth to deputise Raila Odinga
Raila feted in colourful city event for promoting unity, democracy

By Allan Mungai | 1 hour ago

Raila feted in colourful city event for promoting unity, democracy
Mwangi wa Iria blasts Mt Kenya forum for making 'illegal' bargains

By Boniface Gikandi | 2 hours ago

Mwangi wa Iria blasts Mt Kenya forum for making 'illegal' bargains

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC