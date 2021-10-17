× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Will Waiguru listen to her heart or many voices of supporters?

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | October 17th 2021

Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru plays golf at the Thika Greens.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru is facing a major political test following her recent announcement that she could dump the Jubilee Party.

The governor hinted at joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) whose face in Kirinyaga is Woman Representative Wangui Ngirichi.

The clearest indication that Waiguru is caught between a rock and a hard place was when she told her supporters that she would join the party of their choice.

KEEP READING

 Raila and DP William Ruto battle for Coast vote

 Raila and Ruto rebrand, adopt youthful look to attract new voters

 Raila, Ruto are front runners but must shake off all negative perceptions

 Bunge Chronicles: It's that season again as MPs skip sittings to confuse voters

”If they question this, I will say that my people directed me to join their party of choice,” Waiguru said in Jericho, Thiba ward, when her supporters urged her to join UDA.

Another factor that puts the first-term governor in a precarious situation is her dalliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta and her political friendship with Opposition chief Raila Odinga after the handshake.

After a truce between Raila and Uhuru, Waiguru visited the ODM leader at his Capital Hill office and went ahead to withdraw defamation charges she had filed against him following the latter’s remarks that linked her to the National Youth Service scandal.

Waiguru has also interacted well with political bigwigs who include Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who recently visited her in Kirinyaga.

This makes it difficult for her to be combative and to become a harsh critic of any of the leaders. This could be informing her move to keep her fingers crossed and waiting for an opportunity to present itself.

Waiguru has been Uhuru’s loyal supporter and a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) champion. She crisscrossed her country campaigning for BBI.

While campaigning for BBI, Waiguru attacked Deputy President William Ruto and came up with the slogan “you can’t buy a Kikuyu, you can only rent one,” a phrase that was interpreted to mean that leaders from Mt Kenya following the DP were doing so for personal gain and would be back into Uhuru’s fold.

Self-introspection

She was a leading light of “Embrace”, a women-led BBI campaign machine that sold the document across the country but after the courts annulled the BBI process, she announced she had gone into “self-introspection”.

But is Waiguru welcome in UDA? Although Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed Waiguru and others willing to join the party, Ngirichi says “she should çome slowly” and understand she (Ngirichi) is part of the founder members of UDA.

“She should offer a public apology to some of us in UDA and to the deputy president. We are okay when members join the winning party, although to me she is not adding value to UDA. I think she hopes to use the party’s popularity to recapture her seat,” Ngirichi said.

Ngirichi has announced her bid to challenge Waiguru for the county’s top job through UDA party.

The Kirinyaga politics is another key factor giving the governor sleepless nights.

The governor does not see eye to eye with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who seeks to control the county politics.

Kibicho enjoys a cordial working relationship with President Kenyatta and is one of the president’s trusted men.

Their rivalry was laid bare over the proposed construction of Sh15 billion Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) when Waiguru was reluctant to surrender the land until an Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

With Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for next week in Kirinyaga County, Waiguru, Kibicho and Ngirichi have been forced to work together but they are clear that they are only temporarily suspending their political rivalry because of the respect they have for the presidency.

In the preparations, Kibicho and Ngirichi seem to be reading from the same script as opposed to Waiguru.

The two have been crisscrossing the county with other leaders but Waiguru is a no-show in all the meetings.

Pundits believe that Waiguru is like the proverbial cat that has nine lives and that a political opportunity will present itself just like was the case when she left the Devolution ministry and was elected Kirinyaga County’s second governor.

“We thought her career was over but she astonished many when she was elected governor. I believe she is holding her cards very close to her chest and her next political move could surprise many,” said James Irungu, a political commentator.

Meanwhile, Waiguru says she will make a major political declaration after the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

[email protected]

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

Maafisa wa EACC wafanya msako kwenye makao ya gavana Anne Waiguru

Waiguru Survives: Kirinyaga Governor escapes impeachment as senate report recommends further probe

Big promises presidential aspirants have made will mean higher taxes so no need to celebrate
Every day in Kenya is a silly season because politicians are always in campaign mode, starting immediately after a General Election.
Covid-19: Kenya records 156 cases, five deaths
31 patients are in the ICU, 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen

MOST READ

PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM
PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM

POLITICS

By Samson Wire

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Akumu loses Citizen Conventions Party, blames lack of funding and political hostility

By Harold Odhiambo | 2 hours ago

Akumu loses Citizen Conventions Party, blames lack of funding and political hostility
Senate Speaker Lusaka launches bid to recapture Bungoma governor’s seat

By Micah Sali | 2 hours ago

Senate Speaker Lusaka launches bid to recapture Bungoma governor’s seat
New lobby, MPs join crusade to market Raila in Mt Kenya

By Allan Mungai | 2 hours ago

New lobby, MPs join crusade to market Raila in Mt Kenya
Objectivity or Opportunity? Alfred Mutua goes after Kalonzo Musyoka

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

Objectivity or Opportunity? Alfred Mutua goes after Kalonzo Musyoka

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC