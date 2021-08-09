× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IEBC confirms election date as fate of Referendum remains in limbo

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | August 9th 2021

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses the press at Anniversary Towers. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that elections will be conducted on August 9 next year.

This now raises queries on the fate of the referendum.

Last month, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat said the electoral agency should prepare for a possible referendum in the event that the Court of Appeal rules in favour of the process.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

BBI secretariat co-chair Junet Mohammed said they do not expect excuses of strict timelines by the commission.

KEEP READING

 2022 general election to cost Sh40.9 billion

 Election day will be August 9, 2022, IEBC chief Chebukati says

 It is race against time as Kenya enters bruising 365-day poll year

 Coalitions promise heaven but are built on quicksand

He said in case the court rules in favour of BBI opponents, they expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for onward submission to IEBC.

“If the Court of Appeal clears the Bill, IEBC has to prepare for a referendum. We don’t want to hear stories that they cannot conduct a referendum and a General Election,” he said.

The Court of Appeal will deliver the judgement on the BBI appeal case on August 20.

Junet who is the National Assembly Minority Leader argued that the electoral commission conducted the General Election in August 2017 and a repeat presidential election in October, hence it can handle the referendum and hold elections in 2022.

Given that the BBI case – regardless of the appeal outcome – may end up in the Supreme Court, time is not on the proponents' side.

If the case goes their way in the long run, constitutional timelines may force proponents of the Bill to abandon some of the goals they had wanted to achieve through the constitutional amendments.

A referendum may still be on the table for them, but more hurdles that challenge the practicality of a plebiscite await at every turn.

“If the matter ends up in the Supreme Court then it will be in abeyance until it is heard and determined,” said Bobby Mkangi, one of the framers of the current constitution.

Meanwhile, IEBC has stated that it will need Sh40.917 billion to adequately conduct the 2022 General Election.

Through a statement on August 9, Chebukati revealed that the commission had prepared a Sh40.329 billion budget for the Election Operation Plan but estimated a further Sh588 million for acquiring items useful in Covid-19 prevention protocols.

“A further estimated Sh588 million is required for procuring items to be used in the Covid-19 prevention protocols including thermometer guns, sanitisers, soap and washing points. This brings the total General Election requirement to 40.917 billion,” read part of the statement.

The IEBC chairman indicated the National Treasury allocated a budget of Sh26.354 billion, with a deficit of Sh14.577 billion.

In the 2021-22 budget, the Commission was given Sh14.5 billion in the Sh3.6 trillion budget, months after the agency requested Sh14 billion to hold a referendum.

Should the superior court (s) overturn the High Court’s decision, which halted the referendum-bound BBI process, then the National Treasury would have to look for money from the contingency kitty to finance the drive.

The general election and a referendum would cost Sh55 billion.

He made the address during a workshop in Mombasa of the Kenya Media Sector Working Group meeting.

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu on BBI, 2022 Coalitions & State of the Nation | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI

NCCK yadai BBI si jambo la lazima, Usajili katika vyama, Mzozo wa SRC | MBIU WIKENDI (Sehemu ya 2)

BBI Dilemma: Leaders caught off-guard by the nullification of BBI as it affects building coalitions

Share this story
Reports: Messi on verge of joining PSG
Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new
Hope for aspiring homeowners with new affordable middle-income housing units from Pan African Housing Fund
For most middle-income families, the dream of owning a house has remained just that, a dream.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Race to succeed Siaya Governor Rasanga gathers pace with aspirants weighing in

By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo | 4 hours ago

Race to succeed Siaya Governor Rasanga gathers pace with aspirants weighing in
Election day will be August 9, 2022, IEBC chief Chebukati says

By Jael Mboga | 5 hours ago

Election day will be August 9, 2022, IEBC chief Chebukati says
It is race against time as Kenya enters bruising 365-day poll year

By Special Correspondent | 6 hours ago

It is race against time as Kenya enters bruising 365-day poll year
Coalitions promise heaven but are built on quicksand

By Allan Mungai | 6 hours ago

Coalitions promise heaven but are built on quicksand

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC