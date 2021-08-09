2022 elections to be conducted August next year, IEBC chief Chebukati says
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | August 9th 2021
National polls agency chairman Wafula Chebukati has confirmed that elections will be conducted on August 9 next year as scheduled in the Constitution.
Today is exactly one year to the next general election.
The law requires that the general election be held on the second Tuesday of August in every fifth year.
Kakamega senator has in the past urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not to contemplate postponement of any election.
[This story is being updated]
