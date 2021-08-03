Kiambaa voter moves to court to overturn UDA win
POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | August 3rd 2021
An aggrieved voter in Kiambaa Constituency has moved to court seeking to overturn the victory of United Democratic Alliance's John Njuguna Wanjiku.
George Thata Ndia is petitioning the results of the July 15 by-election in which the Jubilee party candidate Kariri Njama lost by a small margin.
Njama polled 21,263 against Wanjiku's 21,773 votes.
KEEP READING
Facing death, Jubilee Party has a lot to learn from the Chinese
MP Wanjiku’s empowerment, and Ruto’s rugged road towards 2022 presidential run
Tuju: Jubilee losing Kiambaa by-election was no big deal
Ndia is claiming that the tallying exercise was marred by massive irregularities and malpractices.
He is also seeking orders to preserve the ballots cast in the by-election and other materials, including copies of voters registers, packets of counted ballot papers, counterfoils of used ballot papers, polling diaries and returning officers call records on two mobile numbers.
The application to preserve the materials could be an indication the petitioner will be asking for a recount at some point during the petition.
In the petition filed at the High Court in Kiambu, the petitioner, through Njoki Mboce and Company Advocates, claims that the votes counted at the polling stations differed substantially from the tallies at the constituency tallying centre.
He claims there were some polling stations that did not submit Form 35s to the constituency tallying centre while others forms had not been clearly marked.
Ndia has named the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Kiambaa constituency returning officer and UDA's John Wanjiku Njuguna as the respondents.
"The petitioner contends that the massive electoral malpractices and irregularities in specific polling stations substantially affected the outcome of the Kiambaa by-election in favour of the third Njuguna Wanjiku," Ndia says in the court papers.
RELATED VIDEOS
Musalia Mudavadi embarks on his charm offensive in the coast region ahead of the 2022 elections
Jubilee party to hold countrywide grassroot elections which will culminate to national elections
Wanajeshi 74 warejea nchini, walikuwa wanalinda salama Dafur, Sudan
Fact Check: Did ‘rich’ parent take Form One boy to Maranda High School in a helicopter?So viral was the picture of the incident, that the name “Maranda” trended on micro-blogging site Twitter a better part of Tuesday.
Kiambu: Man, wife found dead in their house with gunshot woundsPreliminary investigations indicate Jonathan Gachunga fatally shot his wife in the head before turning the gun on himself.
OLYMPICS
Olympics: 5,000m runner Kimeli sails through to final, believes 2021 could be his year to deliver
STANDARD
- Syombua exit in 400m heats as Botswana’s Montsho calls it a day on the track
STANDARD
- Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
STANDARD
- Our faith looks up to thee 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS