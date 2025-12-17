Gideon Moi urges peace and dialogue after deadly clashes in Ang'ata Barikoi

Residents from several villages in Transmara South, Narok County, have been displaced following renewed insecurity linked to clashes between the Kipsigis and Maasai (Siria) communities.[Peter Kipkemboi,Standard]

KANU party national chairman Gideon Moi has called for peace and dialogue following violent clashes in Ang’ata Barikoi, Transmara, which have left dozens of homes destroyed and several residents injured.

The violence has heightened tensions in the region, which has long been plagued by disputes over land and resources.

In a statement, Gideon expressed deep concern over the destruction caused by the recent unrest, which saw more than 30 homes torched and several individuals wounded.

“We are deeply troubled by the recent outbreak of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, which has seen dozens of homes set alight and people injured. The path to a durable solution lies in dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and the use of peaceful, community-driven measures such as local mediation, truth-telling, and agreed security arrangements,” he said.

Gideon emphasised the importance of a collective effort to address the underlying issues contributing to the unrest. He urged local elders, leaders and other stakeholders to come together for inclusive talks aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the grievances fuelling the violence.

“Security agencies must act firmly but professionally in protecting lives and facilitating an environment conducive to dialogue, reconciliation and reparation,” the statement read.

At the same time, he said humanitarian assistance must be extended to families who have been displaced and left without shelter or basic necessities.

Gideon called for swift and impartial investigations into the attacks and for the perpetrators to be held accountable. He stressed the need for long-term solutions to the land and resource disputes that have been at the heart of the violence.

“We appeal to the people of Ang’ata Barikoi to choose peace and to work together towards lasting harmony and development,” he concluded.

Residents from several villages in Transmara South, Narok County, have been displaced following renewed insecurity linked to clashes between the Kipsigis and Maasai (Siria) communities.

The violence, which erupted two weeks ago in Lolgorian and Ang’ata Barikoi wards, has affected villages including Lolalama, Sitete, Kapkures, Rotik and Sach Angwan, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety.

Those displaced have sought refuge in nearby learning institutions and are appealing to the national government to intervene and restore security in the area.

Transmara South OCPD Enricko Telewa confirmed that at least four people have been killed in the clashes, while several others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Area MCA Joseph Koech said the conflict escalated on Tuesday morning, leaving four people dead and three others injured. He added that several houses were torched in Kapkures and Enkoperien areas in what is believed to be ethnically motivated violence.

“Tension remains high. Four people have been shot dead, three injured, and several families left homeless. We want the government to ensure security is guaranteed and to address the root causes of this conflict pitting the Kipsigis and Maasai communities,” Koech said.

He said the continued suffering of residents of Ang’ata Barikoi is a clear indictment of the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“We strongly condemn the burning of houses, the intimidation of residents and the deliberate destruction of property in Ang’ata Barikoi. These acts are criminal, inhumane and unjustifiable under any circumstance. They are not isolated incidents but part of a sustained pattern of violence that appears to be tolerated due to the lack of swift and decisive action by state authorities,” he said.

Koech urged the national government to intervene immediately and decisively, calling for the deployment of security agencies to protect lives and property, the launch of independent investigations, and the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators regardless of status or affiliation.

He further called for engagement with affected communities through transparent dialogue aimed at restoring peace, justice and coexistence.