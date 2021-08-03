Jubilee to clean up house in re-structuring strategy

Kieni MP Kanini Kega during an interview with The Standard. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Jubilee party is planning an in-house clean-up of its grass root membership this week, as it gears for political action ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Two lawmakers allied to the President Uhuru-led party said the move will target politicians who no longer subscribe to Jubilee’s ideals and those disloyal to its party leader.

Speaking at a church service at AIPCA in Kihara, Kiambaa con Sunday, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege said the exercise will help restore Jubilee’s waning glory, urging those who wish to leave to do so fast- to make room for others.

“We have noticed that our party has some weaknesses. Those spoiling our good name and those known to use insults, let them know that we will soon begin operation fagia jubilee,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kieni MP Kanini Kega who said that the sweep will mainly begin in the Mt Kenya region, before pouring into the headquarters.

Kega: “We will work on jubilee officials starting this week especially those who are not allied with the president. We will start with the Mt Kenya region…so those in the headquarters, be warned.”

The party will Thursday begin activities to revive it following recent by-election losses.

The Standard reported that Jubilee will host ward representatives from six counties, the first in a series of meetings that seek to puncture the popularity of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative.

Last week, leaders allied to Uhuru resolved to revamp the party for next year’s election and have since planned activities in eight regions.

Top Jubilee officials have also held meetings, some known to the public to discuss the party’s shrinking fortunes.

Late last month, Jubilee officials were holed-up in a five-hour meeting at the Windsor Golf and Country Club to plot a comeback after losing the Kiambaa by-election to United Demecratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, who was the master of ceremony observed that Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections helped them focus on the party.

“It clarified exactly where we are, factually. Now we know where we are, especially those of us in the Mt Kenya region, which is a key stronghold,” Ngunjiri said.

“We were able to see the gaps that exist between the ruling party and its membership and the general public. With that information we now know where we are. We also now know what to do to get to where we need to be,” he noted.

