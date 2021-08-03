× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Three affiliate NASA parties resolve to quit

POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori | August 3rd 2021

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula who have officially exited NASA. [Murimi Mwangi, Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) stands formally dissolved after ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya parties officially exited. 

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula of Ford Kenya have written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu over their decision to quit the coalition.

According to the NASA agreement, it stands dissolved once three partners officially pull out.

 MP Junet insists he will defend his seat in 2022

 ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi pokes holes in bottom-up economy model

 ODM warns against politicising President Uhuru's Western visit

 Principals now scheme to make OKA formidable ahead of polls

ODM last week resolved to exit the coalition that sponsored Raila Odinga for the presidency in the 2017 race.

Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula cited mistrust for their decision to sever links with Raila.

The coalition partners had long-standing wrangles over sharing of political parties' funds. ODM has since agreed to share some Sh153 million with four coalition partners.

"Political party coalitions are built on trust. Once that trust is eroded, the partnership cannot survive. Mindful of this trust deficit, our three parties, transparently informed the Kenyan people of their individual decision to leave the NASA Coalition," said ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya leaders on Tuesday.

"Relevant instruments giving effect to the decision have been processed by each party in accordance with their respective party constitutions. Today, each party has officially notified the Registrar of Political Parties of their decision to leave NASA," added the leaders in a joint statement.

"In essence, NASA stands legally dissolved as of the agreement which states that upon withdrawal of three parties, the union stands dissolved," it adds.

Raila comes up with a platform which he says will harmonize major issues affecting ordinary citizens

Raila Odinga has given the clearest indication yet that he is ready to work with One Kenya Alliance

Kifo cha NASA: Muungano wa kisiasa umesambaratika lakini vyama havijaandika barua kuvunja muungano

Wazito eye top four as AFC Leopards match remains doubtful
Wazito FC will be seeking to get into the top four when they face Bidco United at Thika Stadium in one of the three mid-week FKF Premier League matche
New bully in town
New bully in town

OLYMPICS

Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th

STANDARD

By Odero Charles

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

