× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa released, says assault case is political witch-hunt

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | August 2nd 2021

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa (pictured) has dismissed his court case as a political witch-hunt.

He was speaking outside the Kimilili law courts where he appeared before a magistrate and was charged with causing grievous harm.

The lawmaker, who is out on a Sh100,000 bond, linked the case to the 2022 general election.

KEEP READING

 Inside Jubilee plan to puncture Ruto's hustlers movement wave

 Raila plans future of ODM, hints at working with One Kenya team

 ODM boss crafts new power team for 2022

 2022 General Election should be a turning point for our country

Barasa said those against him should take the battle to the voting ground and not engage in matters that hurt development.

The charge sheet stated that on July 30, at Lurare Baptist Primary School in Kimilili subcounty, Barasa unlawfully did grievous harm to Stephen Wekesa Masinde.

The case is slated for September 27.

The MP was arrested at his home today morning by police officers following a complaint by the contractor, Masinde.

Bungoma County Police Commander Musyoki Mutungi said nobody is above the law, adding that the MP is to be charged.

Barasa is said to have attacked the contractor when he learned that classrooms he was supposed to launch at the school were locked.

Mutungi said the MP had just cut the tape and was about to open one of the classrooms when he discovered it had a padlock.

The contractor told Barasa that he would only open the classrooms once his dues are paid.

A confrontation ensued with the MP allegedly attacking the contractor.

Contractors in the county condemned the incident and called for the arrest and prosecution of Barasa.

Masinde claims besides being slapped, Barasa’s bodyguards caused him serious bodily harm.

The victim filed a report under the OB Number 30/30/07/2021 at Kimilili Police Station, where he accused Barasa of causing him head and arm injuries.

Masinde now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expedite the probe into the incident, and bring the MP and his bodyguards to book.

“As the area MP, Barasa sought my construction services. I ensured the work was done in time. However, when it came to paying me, he and his team resorted to violence. It is my right to get paid for the services I rendered,” he said.

On his part, Barasa denied assaulting Masinde, saying he was only “alerting” him to “zip up” to avoid the then-obvious “embarrassment”.

“He (Masinde) is my friend. I was alerting him to zip up because his fly was open. It appears he'd answered a short call of nature but forgot to zip up,” Barasa said at a separate function in Kimilili on Friday, July 30.

“As a result, I approached him with the intention of alerting him to zip up, but he fled, thinking I wanted to harm him.”

Masinde, however, denies that his fly was open.

RELATED VIDEOS

Chang’aa and Kangara being sold and consumed openly in Kimilili, Bungoma

Ulevi wazidi kukithiri Kimilili Bungoma licha ya agizo la kupiga marufuku pombe

The man who wanted British Colonialists to leave and Africans worship their own God

Share this story
Students in Murang’a to wait longer to enroll in new school yet to obtain licence
Parents have to wait a little longer to enroll their children in a newly constructed school as it is yet to obtain a licence from the Ministry.
Classes disrupted as former Kitutu Masaba MP’s wife is buried
Classes have been suspended in schools near the home of former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire.

OLYMPICS

Religion: Sunday is just a day for rest in Japan
Religion: Sunday is just a day for rest in Japan

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Bottom-up model is answer to runaway coruption - Murkomen

By Jael Mboga | 14 minutes ago

Bottom-up model is answer to runaway coruption - Murkomen
Juja MP Koimburi says he will work with Jubilee government

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 3 hours ago

Juja MP Koimburi says he will work with Jubilee government
Inside Jubilee plan to puncture Ruto's hustlers movement wave

By Jacob Ng'etich | 12 hours ago

Inside Jubilee plan to puncture Ruto's hustlers movement wave
Raila plans future of ODM, hints at working with One Kenya team

By Brian Kisanji | 12 hours ago

Raila plans future of ODM, hints at working with One Kenya team

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC