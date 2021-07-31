× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

DP Ruto to tour Embu as Mt Kenya East politicians work towards charting own path

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | July 31st 2021

Deputy President William Ruto. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto will on Sunday preside over fundraisers in Embu County in what is seen as a ploy to neutralise plans by Mt Kenya East to chart its own political destiny.

The visit will happen a week after Mt Kenya leaders backing President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting in Meru as part of efforts to heal rifts among politicians in the region.

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi (pictured) said the DP will visit his constituency and Mbeere South for fundraisers and then engage locals on a meet the people tour in a bid to popularise his presidential bid.

KEEP READING

 Is Muturi the trump card for restless Mt Kenya?

 Can Ruto and his wheelbarrow juggernaut be stalled before the race proper?

 Battle for Mt Kenya

 Kenya’s commitment against gender violence is welcome

Ruto will visit Mbeere South and Runyenjes constituencies for a fundraiser and then go on a meet-the-people tour.

Muchangi and his Mbeere South counterpart Godfrey Kingangi who are his point men in the county, which is home to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who also has presidential ambitions.

Although his staunch supporters have downplayed claims that his visit is only geared to calm the growing push for a strong united Mt Kenya East with Muturi as its presidential aspirant, pundits say that his visit has political undertones.

According to Mt Kenya Youth Caucus chair Linford Mutembei, it is not a coincidence that the DP is visiting the region barely a week after the Meru meeting. Leaders from both the Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West convened a meeting in Meru and declared that the mountain will unite ahead of next year’s general election.

“It’s also public knowledge that Muturi hails from Embu where Ruto will spend his Sunday,” Mutembei said.

Deputy President William Ruto. [DPPS]

Ruto’s visit comes barely a week after a section of Mt Kenya leaders led by governors James Nyoro (Kiambu) Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia) and MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) Maoka Maore (Igembe North) Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo) and Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga) endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

His visit also comes at a time when Mt Kenya East, which comprises Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties has picked Muturi to run for the presidency, nd alienating themselves from the larger Mt Kenya West region.

Regional leaders are rooting for a formation of a new political party.  

But Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said the event was planned way before the events. “Our meetings are never reactionary; they were planned even before these events. For us we don’t know the existence of formation of parties or Mt Kenya East Versus Mt Kenya West wars, we only know of Mt Kenya region solidly behind Hustler Nation,” the MP said.

Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)

What would it take to dislodge DP Ruto and Raila as the 2022 frontrunners? | HOUSE OF CARDS

Senator Gideon Moi calls upon the Mt. Kenya region leaders to join the One Kenya Alliance

Speak Kiswahili in and out of class, Standard CEO tells learners
Standard Group PLC CEO Orlando Lyomu said any language that is not practised through speaking and writing will die
KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia sent on leave ahead of exit
Eng. Peter Mundinia will be replaced in acting capacity by Eng. David Muchilwa, the KeNHA Board of Directors announced on Friday, July 30.

OLYMPICS

Mark Otieno suspended hours to 100m dash at Tokyo Olympics
Mark Otieno suspended hours to 100m dash at Tokyo Olympics

STANDARD

By Robin Toskin in Tokyo, Japan

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

