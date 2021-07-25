× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Senator Gideon Moi asks Central Kenya leaders to join OKA

POLITICS
By Lydiah Nyawira | July 25th 2021

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi at the AIPCA Church in Chaka, Nyeri County, July 25, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has welcomed Central Kenya leaders to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA). Gideon spoke at the AIPCA Church in Chaka, Nyeri County during a fundraiser to construct a cathedral. 

“You are all welcome to the One Kenya Alliance, there is no reason you cannot join us as we exchange ideas and all ideas and regions are welcome,” he said. 

He noted that OKA was a formation that was focused on exchanging ideas seeking a just and prosperous country. 

KEEP READING

 Leaders seek to revamp Kanu as it gets 6,000 new members

 Litmus test for Ruto in picking running mate for 2022 contest

 Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House

 Unite or Ruto will finish you, Atwoli tells Raila and One Kenya Alliance

The Senator said all Kenyans have a birthright to live and work in any place and any threats of electoral violence were unacceptable.

“The time of electoral violence is long gone. Anyone threatening Kenyans will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” Gideon warned. 

Senator Moi also asked the region to support President Uhuru Kenyatta noting his presidency had benefited them tremendously. “When you have leadership in your region you should never take it for granted, it is a precious opportunity. The AIPCA church has been very supportive of President Uhuru and I ask the region to also stand with him as he continues to work for the country,” Gideon noted.

The senator was accompanied by Baringo County MP Gladwell Cheruiyot, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (left) and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi at the AIPCA Church in Chaka, Nyeri County. July 25, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kega appreciated the senator for honouring the invitation and being punctual to the service. “On behalf of the people of Kieni and the Church I want to appreciate you for being here throughout the service,” Kega noted.

Kega said that the region has not decided whom to support for the presidency next year and all candidates were welcome to express their plans.

“Last weekend we had ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and I welcomed him to Nyeri. And I want to state categorically state that One Kenya Alliance is not complete without Central Kenya at the negotiations table,” he said.  

Kega said the region must consider their future after President Uhuru completes his term in office. “You are currently in government and nobody goes into an election to end up in the opposition,” Kega said. 

Governor Kahiga said he supported a united Mt Kenya Region and Senator Moi is welcome to the vote-rich area to seek and work with local leaders. “We have been fostering peace and unity in the Mt Kenya Region as we had meetings in Meru and Nyeri County seeking one voice come 2022," he said. 

Senator Gideon Moi (left) and Kieni MP Kanini Kega (right) at AIPCA Church in Chaka, Nyeri County.  To the centre is presiding bishop, Reverend John Maina. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Ms Cheruiyot called on all Kenyans to remain peaceful even as the politics begin to gain pace. “Political leaders have no permanent enemies and their supporters should not take politics to heart. Therefore, let us remain peaceful and love each other without interference of political leaders,” she said. 

She said Senator Moi was a generous leader who was keen to support churches and stated that Kanu will lead Kenya for many generations. “The party groomed all the leaders currently in the political arena. We shall be a part of this country’s future for generations to come,” she noted. 

“You must protect one of your own, a leader born and raised in your region is more precious than a foreigner,” Cheruiyot said. Moi contributed Sh500,000 and presented Uhuru’s contribution of shillings one million. 

He earlier toured Kenya Railways Chaka Station passenger platform and waiting bay. Bishop John Maina led the service where he preached peace and prosperity. 

