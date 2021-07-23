× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Unite or Ruto will finish you, Atwoli tells Raila and One Kenya Alliance

POLITICS
By Oscar Obonyo | July 23rd 2021
Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli during an interview at his Ildamat Home in Kajiado County on April 29, 2021 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Feuding National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, alongside Kanu leader Gideon Moi have been asked to swallow their pride and team up for next year’s polls or risk political oblivion.

In a private hard-hitting letter to the five seen by The Standard, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli pleads with the ODM, Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford-Kenya and Kanu party leaders “to come together and forget talking about being suspicious of one another, political mistrust, betrayals and false promises”.

“Offending pronouncements are always the order of politics and you cannot hold that as a grudge for you not to come together because all of you have gone through that before,” writes Atwoli in the letter dated July 20, 2021.

The appeal by Atwoli follows a series of public outbursts between Raila on one hand and Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula on the other over sharing of money from the political parties fund.    

The ANC leader has repeatedly accused Raila of political trickery while Kalonzo is on record stating he would be “the most stupid man” to support Raila’s presidential bid for a third time “without any demonstration of reciprocity”. 

KEEP READING

 Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House

 Why we could change doctors

 Those opposing postponement of polls are missing the point - Atwoli

 There’s no Jubilee-ODM merger – Tuju

 Atwoli’s letter was penned on Tuesday, the day One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders met and declared the death of NASA. But different sources confided to The Standard that the four failed to agree on the method of identifying the coalition's presidential flag bearer.

In his communication, the veteran unionist warns the leaders that their political life is hinged on a union against the DP.

And he cautions them that failure to stop a Ruto presidency will invite dreaded revenge from the DP: “If one of you would have not taken over the political leadership of this country, then the coming five years will witness all of you being fought over fiercely and your influence reduced to nothing because you are all men of very strong influence in our country and for whoever will be in power to survive, you will remain their targets”.

According to Atwoli, what brings people together in politics is protection of one’s image, relevance and in this instance the personal interests of the five political bigwigs which is now according to him “at stake more than ever before”.

Atwoli has over the last four years been actively involved in succession politics including predicting that “Ruto will be absent from the presidential ballot”. 

Yesterday, Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said he was “unaware of such a letter”, while efforts to get ODM and Kanu secretary generals Edwin Sifuna and Nick Salat were fruitless.

Confirming receipt of the letter, Wetang'ula thanked Atwoli for his bid to unite the leaders but challenged the COTU boss to demonstrate fairness and objectivity. “If Atwoli wants to precipitate a meeting amongst us, he is most welcome. However, he has openly and over and over again shown a bias in favour of one of us. The success of his mission will depend on his neutrality which is currently missing.”

Mudavadi's spokesman, Kibisu Kabatesi, observed that Atwoli’s letter insinuated pride presumably on the part of those it is addressed to, yet the assertion is not elaborated “except for a condescending and patronising attitude of the author”.

“We are for instance not aware of any animosity between the addressees to warrant a unity call. Majority of us are working together and are avowed to resolve issues with honesty, truth and trust,” he said.

Musalia and Wetang'ula are in agreement that the unity offer “is not coming from a fair and impartial arbiter”. The letter writer, they argue, has pronounced himself severally and publicly in favour of one of the recipients – Raila.

The Ford-Kenya boss wondered why Atwoli was proceeding with the assumption of disunity, yet four of them have teamed up already.

“If he wants to be a link between OKA and any other person and parties, then he must come straight to us and once he gains acceptability and proves his neutrality, he can proceed to call for this proposed meeting,” Wetang'ula said.

However, Atwoli maintained he “comes from a free and independent labour movement” and that nobody had asked him to write to letter: “This is my serious proposal to you all after looking at all the options you may have, as an elder”.

Atwoli is close to Raila, Musalia and Gideon. He occasionally meets Raila either at his home in Kajiado County or in tours at the coast.

Atwoli sponsored an event in December 2016 at Bukhungu Stadium to crown Mudavadi spokesman of the luhya community. Gideon on the other hand is leader of Atwoli’s Kanu party, whose leadership he has supported since independence.

The entry of Atwoli in NASA and OKA politics is against a backdrop of behind-the-scenes efforts to unite the opposition by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

The move is geared at isolating Ruto who has kicked off a blistering campaign and repeatedly poured cold water on the possible union of the five against him. 

On July 11 while addressing a church in Huruma, Nairobi, the DP hit out at Raila and OKA leaders. “They started by bothering him with constitutional amendments but when it hit a dead end, now they want him to arrange them for elections. The president was elected to serve all Kenyans not five, six people,” Ruto said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

Raila Amfokea Kalonzo: Amesema kuwa yeye hata hajatangaza nia ya kugombea urais 2022

Raila amsuta Kalonzo kuhusu matamshi yake kuhusu kutomuunga mkono kuwania urais 2022 | MBIU YA KTN

Share this story
NASA principals fail to pull out of the coalition
According to the NASA agreement, the coalition stands dissolved if three affiliate parties leave.
Court says State at liberty to postpone polls
An 11-judge bench at the Africa Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha says Covid-19 poses serious challenges to democratic governance.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House

By Jacob Ng'etich | 1 hour ago

Hopes, fears as top leaders seek coalitions ahead of next year's race to State House
Ruto would have been kicked out of Jubilee by now, says Tuju

By Jael Mboga and Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

Ruto would have been kicked out of Jubilee by now, says Tuju
NASA principals fail to pull out of the coalition

By Moses Nyamori | 1 hour ago

NASA principals fail to pull out of the coalition
Man wants to take back UDA, claims Ruto team forged papers

By Paul Ogemba and Jacob Ngetich | 1 hour ago

Man wants to take back UDA, claims Ruto team forged papers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC