We believe in God and the hustler nation, says victorious Njuguna Wanjiku

POLITICS
By Too Jared | July 16th 2021

Kiambaa MP-elect Njuguna Wanjiku. [George Njunge, Standard]

Kiambaa MP-elect Njuguna Wanjiku of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has called on his opponents in the just concluded by-election to find a way to compromise for the sake of development and unity in the constituency.

Speaking minutes after winning one of the closest by-elections in Kenya, Wanjiku thanked Deputy President William Ruto, UDA, and the people of Kiambaa for believing in his candidature saying the hustler nation wave was unstoppable.

Flanked by MPs Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Wanjiku, who beat Jubilee’s Kariri Njama by garnering 21,773 votes to Kariri’s 21,263, said the electorate made a decisive, democratic choice and should be honoured by a unity of purpose among the leadership despite differences during campaigns.

“We did our best and left the rest to God. We ended our campaigns in prayer because we believe in God and the hustler nation. It is the first time; it is a wave throughout Mt Kenya, and I thank all those who supported me including MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Kimani Ichungwah, Moses Kuria, Rigathe Gachagua and the Deputy President [William Ruto],” said Wanjiku.

Adding, “He [Ruto] led us to where we are - the hustler nation is real. I also thank UDA for giving me the opportunity and believing in my candidature. Above all, we brought the victory home. UDA is the way to go.”

Njuguna Wanjiku. [George Njunge, Standard]

Acknowledging the titanic battle that played out in Kiambaa and mirrored in Muguga Ward where Jubilee’s candidate Joseph Mung’ara Githinji won the by-election after garnering 4,089 votes against UDA’s Peter  Kamau Thumbi who got 4,062 votes, Wanjiku added that the time to politic was over.

“To those we were competing against, there are no winners or losers, we are all winners, majorly, because we allowed the people of Kiambaa to elect whom they preferred. Let’s get together to engage, work, and build Kiambaa. Kiambaa is a peaceful constituency that even after being intimidated yesterday, they [constituents] decided to vote, and exercise their democratic right the best way they know-how,” added Wanjiku. 

A message that was reflective of that of Thumbi (UDA) who Friday conceded defeat to Jubilee's Githinji in the Muguga Ward by-election. 

In a statement after Githinji was declared the winner by a 27 vote margin, Thumbi said he stood by the electorate’s choice.

“In every competition, there must be a winner. This was not my time. So, I take this opportunity to congratulate the winner [Mung’ara Githinji] and wish him well. May we live to fight another time. UDA believes when you lose an election, you accept,” said Thumbi.

Kiambaa and Muguga seats fell vacant following the deaths of Paul Koinange and Eliud Ngugi on March 31, 2021, and March 16 respectively. 

