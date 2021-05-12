× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Garissa MCAs file motion to remove speaker Ahmed Ibrahim Abass

POLITICS
By Abdimalik Ismail Hajir | May 12th 2021
Garissa County Assembly Speaker Ahmed Ibrahim Abass. [Courtesy]

Garissa MCAs have started the process of removing Speaker Ahmed Ibrahim Abass from office over alleged gross misconduct.

About 36 ward reps have already signed the motion accusing the speaker of gross violation of the Constitution.

Led by Maalimin MCA Mohamud Aden, the mover of the motion, the MCAs said yesterday they were waiting for the assembly clerk to officially notify the speaker of their intention to impeach him.

“We have officially filed a notice of motion by way of impeachment motion in accordance with the Constitution,” said the statement read by Aden on behalf of his colleagues.

Gross misconduct

 How Wajir governor’s wife took over running of county

 Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud impeachment trial begins

 How Ruto's big numbers in House failed

 Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud’s impeachment trial begins next week

The MCAs also accused the speaker of incompetence and gross misconduct, saying he has been running the House like a "kiosk" in total disregard of the procedures.

At the same time, Dadaab MCA Mohamed Abdi said the motion was not about clan or politics.

“We would like to assure members of the public and the executive that there will be no interruption of services as we execute the legislative process,” he said.

This is not the first time the speaker is facing an impeachment motion. Early last year, a group of MCAs started the impeachment process, but it flopped after they failed to reach the threshold required.

The speaker, who is the former Ijara MP, is a close confidant of Governor Ali Korane.

Efforts to reach him on phone were futile. 

Wajir MCAs to push for their case for the removal of Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, by impeachment

Government's 2-week ultimatum to refugees ends, in Kakuma camp it's still business as usual

Kambi Zafungwa? Leo ndiyo siku ya mwisho ya makataa ya kufungwa kwa Kambi za Kakuma na Dadaab

'This title is for you': Ajax melt down league trophy for fan souvenirs
Ajax Amsterdam have found an ingenious way to reward their fans for putting up with missing much of a title-winning season, melting down their trophy
More nurses and midwives employed as the world faces shortage of caregivers
CS Kagwe said that the ministry had in collaboration with global nurse leaders trained the caregivers to match world-class standards.

Suspended SDA students record exemplary performance in KCSE
Suspended SDA students record exemplary performance in KCSE

EDUCATION

By Nikko Tanui

.
