Garissa MCAs file motion to remove speaker Ahmed Ibrahim Abass

Garissa MCAs have started the process of removing Speaker Ahmed Ibrahim Abass from office over alleged gross misconduct.

About 36 ward reps have already signed the motion accusing the speaker of gross violation of the Constitution.

Led by Maalimin MCA Mohamud Aden, the mover of the motion, the MCAs said yesterday they were waiting for the assembly clerk to officially notify the speaker of their intention to impeach him.

“We have officially filed a notice of motion by way of impeachment motion in accordance with the Constitution,” said the statement read by Aden on behalf of his colleagues.

Gross misconduct

The MCAs also accused the speaker of incompetence and gross misconduct, saying he has been running the House like a "kiosk" in total disregard of the procedures.

At the same time, Dadaab MCA Mohamed Abdi said the motion was not about clan or politics.

“We would like to assure members of the public and the executive that there will be no interruption of services as we execute the legislative process,” he said.

This is not the first time the speaker is facing an impeachment motion. Early last year, a group of MCAs started the impeachment process, but it flopped after they failed to reach the threshold required.

The speaker, who is the former Ijara MP, is a close confidant of Governor Ali Korane.

Efforts to reach him on phone were futile.

