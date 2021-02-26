×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs Arati, Osoro reach truce (Photos)

By Eric Abuga | February 26th 2021 at 19:10:46 GMT +0300

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati (left) shakes hands with South Mugirango's Silvanus Osoro at the burial of Bonchari MP John Oroo. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Political antagonists and lawmakers Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) have reached a truce after weeks of disputing.

The two leaders met Friday morning in Kisii South while attending the burial of their departed colleague, Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka.

Arati who stood to address mourners after Osoro spoke said it was time to apologise publicly and forge a working formula with his other colleagues.

He called Osoro to the podium amid cheers and jubilations from the crowd. They hugged as the presiding Priest Fr Lawrence Nyaanga thanked them for agreeing to forgive one another.

Read More

Arati (L) said he had decided to take a bold move. "We can disagree politically but that doesn't mean we engage in war. This marks a new beginning; let us embrace peace and work together for the sake of our people."

Other Gusii leaders joined the two at the podium to congratulate them.

Arati and Osoro exchanged blows on February 1 while attending the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father Abel Gongera at Tendere grounds in Kisii County.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were in attendance.

Leaders congratulate MPs Simba Arati (2nd left) and Silvanus Osoro (2nd right) after making peace. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

 

Related Topics
Dagoretti MP Simba Arati Silvanus Osoro Arati-Osoro Fight
Share this story
Previous article
Jogoo Rd murders: Man died 24 hours after mother and son- report
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

In Pictures: MPs Arati, Osoro end 'beef'
In Pictures: MPs Arati, Osoro end 'beef'

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

3 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

22 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 19 hours ago
Jogoo Rd murders: Man killed alongside woman and son was a seminarian

Jogoo Rd murders: Man killed alongside woman and son was a seminarian

Stephen Rutto and Lynn Kolongei 19 hours ago
Confusion over Ruto office’s ‘request’ for 400 BBI copies

Confusion over Ruto office’s ‘request’ for 400 BBI copies

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng'etich 19 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

By Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ngetich
What Uhuru, Raila told party leaders

ODM grants aspirants more time

By Moses Nyamori and Patrick Beja
ODM grants aspirants more time

Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI

By Moses Nyamori and Grace Ng’ang’a
Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI

Atwoli: I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be

By Vincent Kejitan
Atwoli: I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be

Candidates make pitch to voters in Matungu

By Brian Kisanji
Candidates make pitch to voters in Matungu

Inside plans to secure BBI win

By Roselyne Obala and Moses Nyamori
Inside plans to secure BBI win

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.