MPs Arati, Osoro reach truce (Photos)

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati (left) shakes hands with South Mugirango's Silvanus Osoro at the burial of Bonchari MP John Oroo. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Political antagonists and lawmakers Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) have reached a truce after weeks of disputing.

The two leaders met Friday morning in Kisii South while attending the burial of their departed colleague, Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka.

Arati who stood to address mourners after Osoro spoke said it was time to apologise publicly and forge a working formula with his other colleagues.

He called Osoro to the podium amid cheers and jubilations from the crowd. They hugged as the presiding Priest Fr Lawrence Nyaanga thanked them for agreeing to forgive one another.

Arati (L) said he had decided to take a bold move. "We can disagree politically but that doesn't mean we engage in war. This marks a new beginning; let us embrace peace and work together for the sake of our people."

Other Gusii leaders joined the two at the podium to congratulate them.

Arati and Osoro exchanged blows on February 1 while attending the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father Abel Gongera at Tendere grounds in Kisii County.