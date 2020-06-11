Raila-Kalonzo feud hots up

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka at the JKIA VIP lounge on May 31, 2019. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

The war of words between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM boss Raila Odinga is hotting up as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

Retaliating a day after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accused the Wiper leader of abandoning Raila at his hour of need, a statement released by an entity identified as SKM Communication Command Centre, and whose existence Standard Digital established, called Raila a traitor.

It painted Raila as an untrustworthy leader who had a long history of abandoning his political colleagues for his own gain.

“It is common knowledge that Hon. Odinga has been betraying political allies with abandon, right from his association with the National Development Party and Kanu in 2001, right through to the Pentagon in 2007/2008, to CORD, and now, NASA,” read the statement.

The attack on the ODM leader comes a day after Raila said he would not endorse any of the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals due to what he said was a show of cowardice when they failed to show up during his swearing-in as the “people’s president” on January 30, 2018.

“When we were going for the swearing-in, in Nairobi they refused. They switched off their phones and they were shivering due to fear. They now want me to give them the mantle by supporting them,” said Raila.

Kalonzo’s team says that the former Prime Minister will be shocked in 2022 if he continues fighting the Wiper leader who helped him secure votes in the previous elections.

Kalonzo previously broke his silence about his unexplained absence in the mock swearing-in of Raila.

Addressing the faithful during a Sunday service at AIC Kyemutheke in Machakos, Kalonzo said he deliberately stayed away from Raila's swearing-in in the interest of the country's peace and to safeguard his future in politics.

"I don't believe in these political debts. I did what I did to make this country better. As a senior counsel, how would I have participated in a mock, illegal and unconstitutional oath? I would have disqualified myself," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo went on to reveal that he made it clear to Raila that he (Kalonzo) will not participate in the oath and instead recommended that he (Raila) opens a dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta to explore modalities of ending the political turmoil that was sweeping the country at that time.

Kalonzo warned Raila to stop using his political footsoldiers to fight him.