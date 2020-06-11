×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila-Kalonzo feud hots up

By Judah Ben-Hur | February 22nd 2021 at 18:39:15 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka at the JKIA VIP lounge on May 31, 2019. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

The war of words between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM boss Raila Odinga is hotting up as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

Retaliating a day after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accused the Wiper leader of abandoning Raila at his hour of need, a statement released by an entity identified as SKM Communication Command Centre, and whose existence Standard Digital established, called Raila a traitor.

It painted Raila as an untrustworthy leader who had a long history of abandoning his political colleagues for his own gain.

“It is common knowledge that Hon. Odinga has been betraying political allies with abandon, right from his association with the National Development Party and Kanu in 2001, right through to the Pentagon in 2007/2008, to CORD, and now, NASA,” read the statement.

The attack on the ODM leader comes a day after Raila said he would not endorse any of the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals due to what he said was a show of cowardice when they failed to show up during his swearing-in as the “people’s president” on January 30, 2018.

Read More

“When we were going for the swearing-in, in Nairobi they refused. They switched off their phones and they were shivering due to fear. They now want me to give them the mantle by supporting them,” said Raila.

Kalonzo’s team says that the former Prime Minister will be shocked in 2022 if he continues fighting the Wiper leader who helped him secure votes in the previous elections.

Kalonzo previously broke his silence about his unexplained absence in the mock swearing-in of Raila.

Addressing the faithful during a Sunday service at AIC Kyemutheke in Machakos, Kalonzo said he deliberately stayed away from Raila's swearing-in in the interest of the country's peace and to safeguard his future in politics.

"I don't believe in these political debts. I did what I did to make this country better. As a senior counsel, how would I have participated in a mock, illegal and unconstitutional oath? I would have disqualified myself," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo went on to reveal that he made it clear to Raila that he (Kalonzo) will not participate in the oath and instead recommended that he (Raila) opens a dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta to explore modalities of ending the political turmoil that was sweeping the country at that time.

Kalonzo warned Raila to stop using his political footsoldiers to fight him.

Related Topics
ODM Leader Raila Odinga Kalonzo Musyoka
Share this story
Previous article
Smith: Villa to investigate Grealish training-ground injury news leak
Next article
Scottish FA apologises after assistant referee COVID-19 breach

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila now changes tack, urges church to support BBI report
Raila now changes tack, urges church to support BBI report

LATEST STORIES

Scottish FA apologises after assistant referee COVID-19 breach
Scottish FA apologises after assistant referee COVID-19 breach

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

18 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 month ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Chinese ‘Hunting’ film shot in Nairobi gets rave reviews

Chinese ‘Hunting’ film shot in Nairobi gets rave reviews

Mkala Mwaghesha 10 hours ago
My baby was born addicted to heroin

My baby was born addicted to heroin

Yvonne Kawira 16 hours ago
Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Moses Nyamori 19 hours ago
My wife’s genes are killing our children

My wife’s genes are killing our children

Lydiah Nyawira 19 hours ago

More stories

Central free to lead, says Kenneth

By Boniface Gikandi
Central free to lead, says Kenneth

Season of ‘endorsements’ and repaying political debts

By Lucas Barasa
Season of ‘endorsements’ and repaying political debts

‘Super Tuesday’ for BBI as 21 counties vote on Bill

By Standard Team
‘Super Tuesday’ for BBI as 21 counties vote on Bill

Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

By Moses Nyamori
Ruto allies claim State plans to starve his office of funds

Leaders tear into Sang over projects

By Titus Too and Fred Kibor
Leaders tear into Sang over projects

Why Gusii community is still radar-less in push for stakes

By Eric Abuga
Why Gusii community is still radar-less in push for stakes

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.