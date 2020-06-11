Kalonzo speaks out on missing Raila’s oath-taking

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (pictured) has broken his silence about his unexplained absence in the mock swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as 'the people's president' after the disputed 2017 general election.

Addressing the faithful during a Sunday service at AIC Kyemutheke in Machakos, Kalonzo said he deliberately stayed away from Raila's swearing-in in the interest the country's peace and to safeguard his future in politics.

"I don't believe in these political debts. I did what I did to make this country better. As a senior counsel, how would I have participated in a mock, illegal and unconstitutional oath? I would have disqualified myself," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo went on to reveal that he made it clear to Raila that he (Kalonzo) will not participate in the oath and instead recommended that he (Raila) opens dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta to explore modalities of ending the political turmoil that was sweeping the country at that time.

Kalonzo warned Raila to stop using his political footsoldiers to fight him.

"If he continues, we'll expose him. I am telling Kenyans that I don't need anybody's endorsement. I only need God to endorse me," he said.

Earlier, Kalonzo attended a church service at AIC Kasinga in Tala, Matungulu constituency where he campaigned for his party's senatorial candidate Agnes Kavindu.

He pleaded with Machakos voters to pick Kavindu, warning that her loss would disorient his (Kalonzo's) 2022 presidential bid.

"If Kavindu loses this election, I will lose my political bargaining power with my colleagues in national leadership which will jeopardize my chances to become next president after Uhuru's exit," said Kalonzo.

However, Machakos deputy governor Francis Maliti, who was campaigning for Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Mutua Katuku in Mwala, challenged Kalonzo to stop using the forthcoming by-election to advance his 2022 ambitions.

"Right now the people of Machakos want to elect a senator who is qualified to represent them in the Senate, not a stooge for anybody else. Kalonzo should give Machakos residents a break over the 2022 polls,” Maliti said.