Chaos as police disperse UDA meeting in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru tear-gassed lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto to stop a campaign meeting for a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate for London by-election.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, his Nyali counterpart Mohammed Ali, Dagoretti North’s John Kiarie, Cecilly Mbarire (Nominated) were caught in the chaos as the riot police dispersed supporters.

The participants had started gathering at the party office in Nakuru’s Milimani estate.

Antony Nzuki, the UDA candidate, had organised the meeting when the police arrived and barricade the entrance to the office with stones and kept away anyone trying to enter the premises.

Police barricade the entrance to the office with stones and kept away anyone trying to enter the premises. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

It was unclear why authorities were stopping the meeting but sources claimed that the organisers had not adhered to Covid-19 restrictions.

Students from the nearby Nakuru Kenya Medical Training Institute were also barred from leaving the college for fear they might attend the UDA meeting.

DP Ruto’s allies who were in another meeting in the neighboring Baringo County were also expected in Nakuru to campaign for Nzuki in the March 4 mini poll.