Busia, West Pokot counties pass BBI Bill

West Pokot MCAs after they endorsed the Bill.

Busia and West Pokot counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.

The two counties became the fourth and fifth counties after Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties to pass the Bill on Tuesday.

In Busia, Members of the County Assembly unanimously endorsed the documents.

Out of the 53 MCAs, only one nominated member, Bernard Odako from Budalang’i opposed the bill during the voting session that was presided over by Speaker Bernard Wamalwa.

Mr Wamalwa said he will now send the Bill that the ward representatives endorsed to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

“As the assembly, we have done our part, the remaining work is for the public to decide through the ballot during the referendum plebiscite,” said Wamalwa.

The Legal and Justice committee held Public Participations in the seven constituencies of Nambale, Matayos, Budalang’I, Butula, Funyula, Teso South and Teso North to collect the views of the locals.

So far, Baringo is the only county that has rejected the Bill in a vote that was characterised by chaos last week.

Three ward reps from the county yesterday lodged a petition challenging the decision by Baringo County Assembly to reject the Bill at the Kabarnet High Court.

The MCAs are seeking orders to stop Speaker David Kerich from certifying the results of the February 11 sittings that turned chaotic.

They want him not to act in any manner whatsoever in implementing the decision of the members on the day the Bill was rejected.

MCAs Ameja Zelemoi (Churo Amaya Ward), Ernerst Tarus (Kabarnet Ward) and Jebet Birchogo (nominated) were joined by former MCA Christine Ndoigo, and residents Finis Obai and Vincent Korir in filing the suit.

Over 30 MCAs had voted to reject the document in a session that was marred by chaos.

The Bill requires approval by half of the 47 county assemblies to move to the next stage.