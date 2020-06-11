×
DP Ruto: It’s Raila who should quit, not me

By Jael Mboga | February 13th 2021 at 15:43:04 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto attends a rally in Kabete. [DPPS]

Even if my job is now being carried out by others, I still respect the President, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

DP Ruto spoke on Saturday in Isiolo where he attended a rally to raise funds for more than 70 churches.

“The President and I campaigned together to run the Jubilee government, and I respect him. He calls the shots,” he said.

DP Ruto added that he acknowledges that President Uhuru Kenyatta is his boss and that he has never gone against him.

“There is no competition between the President and I,” he went on.

Ruto blamed what he described as former opposition leaders for the frosty relationship he has with Uhuru.

In a statement that seemed to be aimed at ODM leader Raila Odinga, the DP said it is unfortunate that those who were expected to be in the opposition to keep the government in check are now confused about their role.

Ruto told Raila to state his stand, on whether he is part of the government or the opposition chief.

“Either hang out with us or quit. You cannot have your cake and eat it too,” the DP said.

“You cannot say you are in partnership with us and at the same time tell us the Jubilee administration has done nothing.”

Ruto’s comments come just a day after Uhuru told him to quit Government if he is unhappy.

In an all-out war directed at Ruto, the president for the first time spoke out against his embattled deputy, rebuking him for consistently undermining his authority, with the latest being on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“How many governments do we have? moja ama mbili. It’s only one. If you want to enjoy its goodies remain, if you are mentioning its faults, quit. Leave others contented with the Government to continue its governance,” he said in Uthiru, Nairobi County.

Coming just two days after President Kenyatta vowed to jealously guard the presidency and ensure his successor is not a “thief and oppressor”, he did not mince his words when he told Ruto to toe the line or ship out.

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is best suited to take over from Uhuru so that he can continue with his legacy.

Dr Ruto held a series of meeting in Uhuru’s backyard of Kiambu on the day he was told to quit government.

The DP continued to outline the Jubilee administration’s achievement, rallying Uhuru’s Mt Kenya region to back him when the president’s term ends next year.

The DP faulted the investment by government in big companies, saying it has resulted in enriching a few at the expense of millions of jobless Kenyans.

He was defending his Hustler nation which has come under sharp criticism for sabotaging the President’s legacy agenda, including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

