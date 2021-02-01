×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs write to Mutyambai over threat on Ruto allies

By Standard Team | February 11th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi at Mtwapa centre in Kilifi County on Sunday. [DPPS]

Some lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have written to Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai claiming there are plans to cause chaos in their political rallies.

They also raised concerns over withdrawal of security personnel for a number of elected leaders and claimed that even the Deputy President’s events were not given adequate security befitting a leader of his stature.

The DP’s allies, through their secretariat, claimed there is a squad targeting them and asked the IG to investigate.

But in a swift rejoinder, Police Spokesman Charles Owino dismissed the claims.

Mr Owino said the MPs were not truthful because the DP has three levels of security – G-Company, the Presidential Escort and the elite Recce Company – that guard him round the clock.

Read More

“The G-Company mans all his residences around the country, the Presidential Escort Service, mostly in civilian, takes care of his travels alongside the special Recce Company attached to the Deputy President,” said Owino.

The MPs’ letter, dated Monday February 8, raised concerns over withdrawal of security in Ruto’s events.

The legislators also claimed a squad had been formed to perpetrate political violence. They cited what transpired at Kenol, Murang’a County, Msambweni in Kwale, and lack of officers at DP’s functions at the Coast last weekend.

In the letter, the more than 100 MPs said they had documented six instances since the incident in Kenol to last weekend’s Coast tour.

“This is one of at least five other cases where we feel there was a threat at the DP’s meetings. We are concerned about this turn of events,” said Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

They claimed that in one instance, there was an intruder at the Hustler Centre where the DP was having a meeting with the party’s top officials.

They also complained about an alleged order for withdrawal of security from events attended by Ruto, a move, they said, exposed the second-in-command to danger.

They urged Mr Mutyambai to take responsibility for the security of citizens who attend meetings and rallies organised by the DP.

Fracas erupt when Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee leaders were fighting with ODM Leaders during the burial of Abel Gongera the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi at Tendere in Kisii County on 1/2/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

On Monday, during a press briefing, the lawmakers claimed there was a plan to instigate violence and target political leaders. 

“We shudder at the thought of Kenya going back to the ominous dark era of the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s,” said the MPs.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya claimed in their entire Coast tour, they were denied police protection.

“We were without security in the entire tour. Even in a case where the DP was opening a police station built with the Constituency Development Fund, no senior police was present during the handover of the facility,” said Mr Baya.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali said they had to engage private security at Frere Town despite the police being aware that the DP would be there.

Ms Kihika, on behalf of the Ruto allies, demanded that security officers at Ruto’s events should be in uniform and have badges for easy identification.

They appealed to the United States and other international partners to monitor the situation in the country.

In their statement, they argued that the international community should hold the Jubilee government accountable with regards to the security of top leaders.

[Reports by Jacob Ngétich, Kamore Maina and Weldon Kipkemoi]  

[email protected]     

 

Related Topics
Deputy President William Ruto Hillary Mutyambai Security
Share this story
Previous article
Nyandarua MCAs impeach Speaker Ndegwa Wahome
Next article
Why Kenyans need to look over their shoulders

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MPs allege threat on DP Ruto's security
MPs allege threat on DP Ruto's security

LATEST STORIES

No, Darfur must not go to the dogs again
No, Darfur must not go to the dogs again

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

6 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

19 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

22 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why teachers are new power gurus

Why teachers are new power gurus

Augustine Oduor 2 minutes ago
MPs write to Mutyambai over threat on Ruto allies

MPs write to Mutyambai over threat on Ruto allies

Standard Team 2 minutes ago
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Standard Team 2 minutes ago
EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

Frankline Sunday 2 minutes ago

More stories

Kisumu okays BBI Bill, debate hots up

By Standard Team
Kisumu okays BBI Bill, debate hots up

Kang’ata kicked out in fresh wave of Jubilee purge

By Roselyne Obala and Moses Nyamori
Kang’ata kicked out in fresh wave of Jubilee purge

SRC approves car grants for MCAs and Speakers

By Mireri Junior
SRC approves car grants for MCAs and Speakers

Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

By Paul Ogemba
Iria loses bid to lift property freeze in Sh542m graft probe

Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

By Stephen Nzioka
Kalonzo: Mzee Moi told me to work with Uhuru and Gideon for unity

Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

By Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno
Raila: Uhuru will never betray me

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.