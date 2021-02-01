MPs write to Mutyambai over threat on Ruto allies

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi at Mtwapa centre in Kilifi County on Sunday. [DPPS]

Some lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto have written to Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai claiming there are plans to cause chaos in their political rallies.

They also raised concerns over withdrawal of security personnel for a number of elected leaders and claimed that even the Deputy President’s events were not given adequate security befitting a leader of his stature.

The DP’s allies, through their secretariat, claimed there is a squad targeting them and asked the IG to investigate.

But in a swift rejoinder, Police Spokesman Charles Owino dismissed the claims.

Mr Owino said the MPs were not truthful because the DP has three levels of security – G-Company, the Presidential Escort and the elite Recce Company – that guard him round the clock.

“The G-Company mans all his residences around the country, the Presidential Escort Service, mostly in civilian, takes care of his travels alongside the special Recce Company attached to the Deputy President,” said Owino.

The MPs’ letter, dated Monday February 8, raised concerns over withdrawal of security in Ruto’s events.

The legislators also claimed a squad had been formed to perpetrate political violence. They cited what transpired at Kenol, Murang’a County, Msambweni in Kwale, and lack of officers at DP’s functions at the Coast last weekend.

In the letter, the more than 100 MPs said they had documented six instances since the incident in Kenol to last weekend’s Coast tour.

“This is one of at least five other cases where we feel there was a threat at the DP’s meetings. We are concerned about this turn of events,” said Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

They claimed that in one instance, there was an intruder at the Hustler Centre where the DP was having a meeting with the party’s top officials.

They also complained about an alleged order for withdrawal of security from events attended by Ruto, a move, they said, exposed the second-in-command to danger.

They urged Mr Mutyambai to take responsibility for the security of citizens who attend meetings and rallies organised by the DP. Fracas erupt when Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee leaders were fighting with ODM Leaders during the burial of Abel Gongera the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi at Tendere in Kisii County on 1/2/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

On Monday, during a press briefing, the lawmakers claimed there was a plan to instigate violence and target political leaders.

“We shudder at the thought of Kenya going back to the ominous dark era of the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s,” said the MPs.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya claimed in their entire Coast tour, they were denied police protection.

“We were without security in the entire tour. Even in a case where the DP was opening a police station built with the Constituency Development Fund, no senior police was present during the handover of the facility,” said Mr Baya.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali said they had to engage private security at Frere Town despite the police being aware that the DP would be there.

Ms Kihika, on behalf of the Ruto allies, demanded that security officers at Ruto’s events should be in uniform and have badges for easy identification.

They appealed to the United States and other international partners to monitor the situation in the country.

In their statement, they argued that the international community should hold the Jubilee government accountable with regards to the security of top leaders.

[Reports by Jacob Ngétich, Kamore Maina and Weldon Kipkemoi]

