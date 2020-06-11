×
Jubilee expels six nominated senators

By Mireri Junior | February 8th 2021 at 18:16:06 GMT +0300

The Jubilee Party on Monday expelled six nominated Senators over disciplinary violations.

The senators who include Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Millicent Omanga and Christine Gona were expelled by the National Management Committee (NMC) after deliberating on the reports submitted by the Party Disciplinary Committee.

According to a statement signed by Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the six had appeared before the disciplinary committee last year and this year over insubordination and gross misconduct.

“The NMC in exercising its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2a) of the party constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the same constitution has expelled the senators,” read the statement seen by Standard Digital.

The NMC said expulsions take effect immediately, adding that it had communicated the same to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties.

He says that despite the Senators receiving invitation messages, they did not even bother to send apologies for not attending the meeting.

The Party has also announced that it will take action against rebels in parliament including recall.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had last week indicated President Uhuru Kenyatta will crack the whip on errant Jubilee Party (JP) members.

Murathe, a key ally of the president, also told Deputy President William Ruto to choose whether he wants to be in opposition or government.

He was categorical those who have consistently criticised the president, would serve as an example to the rest of the Tangatanga brigade.

Without giving specifics, Murathe said the disloyal JP MPs take Uhuru as a lame-duck president yet they do not know what is in store for them.

