Politicians Sonko, Arati, Ngeno in NCIC’s list of shame

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has listed Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Members of Parliament Simba Arati, Johanna Ngeno and Silvanus Osoro in its list of shame.

The politicians have been accused of untoward utterances and dishonorable behavior in public.

NCIC Chairperson Dr Samuel Kobia said the agency will henceforth be publishing the names of persons, or institutions whose words or conduct undermine peace in the country in a list of naming and shaming.

Kobia made the pronouncement while cautioning politicians to avoid being the cause of chaos, else they will face dire consequences.

“If a politician or any other Kenyan has appeared on the list of shame more than three times, he or she will be promoted to the wall of shame. We are working with other agencies to ensure they do not hold any political office ever,” he warned.

“We are closely monitoring politicians’ behavior. We will name and shame those not in compliance with the law,” Kobia said.

NCIC also noted with concern the political happenings witnessed over the last few weeks in separate functions across the country, likening them to the 2007 pre and post-election violence.

On Monday, MPs Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) engaged in a fist fight at a funeral in Kisii County in full public glare. South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro (in black) fights with Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Arati's remarks forced Osoro to jump onto the podium when he called on Deputy President William Ruto to keep off the company of leaders he referred as corrupt and whom he said have been defrauding other Kenyans.

Elite Police Squad was forced to take charge of the funeral service as MPs allied to the DP and thise in Raila’s faction clashed.

Last week, chaos also broke out as separate rallies held by ODM leader Raila Odinga in Githurai, Kiambu County and DP Ruto’s at Nairobi’s Burma market.