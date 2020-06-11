×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Joho, Kingi meeting fails to agree on Coast's 2022 plan

By Patrick Beja | February 3rd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with Kilifi’s Amason Kingi in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

Factions allied to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi's Amason Kingi have failed to agree on whether they should form a Coast political party, remain in ODM or seek new alliances ahead of 2022 polls.

In a closed-door meeting held in Nyali on Monday, the two leaders, however, agreed on the need to ring-fence the political turf and end hostility between different factions in the region.

To that end, the second meeting of all the six governors in the Coast has been scheduled for February 9 in Voi, followed by another of all elected leaders on February 20.

Sources who attended the five-hour meeting described it as stormy but constructive, adding that the two governors were criticised for failing to lead the region and holding hardline stands.

Read More

"We were categorical that we cannot be ordered to follow or not to follow someone. We must consult with our people before taking such decisions," said an MP who attended the meeting.

“It was agreed that there will be a meeting of governors in Voi to continue with the conversation that started in the Monday meeting.”

However, it is not clear whether Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha and his Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya will attend the next meeting.

Both are allies of Deputy President William Ruto and have stayed away from Joho and Kingi.

On the other hand, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana of ODM and Taita Taveta's Granton Samboja of Wiper are allied to Joho and are expected to attend the February 9 meeting.

Some 20 elected leaders who attended the Monday meeting have remained tight-lipped on the resolutions.

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said the media was not invited for the initial consultative forum because they were laying the ground for further meetings and did not want to preempt the plans.

“We are consulting silently as for now. That is why we did not want to engage you at this stage. When we begin consulting loudly, we will call you,” said Mr Mwambire.

At the same time, reports indicated yesterday that Dr Ruto was expected in Kwale County this Thursday, about a month since his last visit.

He will launch National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) projects in Kinango and Lunga Lunga constituencies, where he will be hosted by MPs Benjamin Tayari and Khatib Mwashetani, respectively.

Mr Mwashetani yesterday confirmed Ruto’s Kwale tour through social media. 

The DP’s allies have dismissed efforts by Joho and Kingi to unite the Coast, saying the two are partisan and cannot bring together the residents.

Mr Tayari said the meeting would yield nothing, noting that his group had earlier invited the two governors and their allies to come on board Kadu-Asili, but they declined.

He said the groups allied to the two governors accused the MPs seeking to join Kadu-Asili of hijacking it in a bid to scuttle their plans.

“We were not invited to the meeting today, but we are not worried because we are set. It is a fake plan after they declined an invitation to join Kadu-Asili, and later accused us of hijacking it,” he said.

The legislator said the Ruto team was pursuing other plans and was not interested in the meetings led by Joho and Kingi.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali told KTN yesterday that the meeting was being attended by Coast elected leaders belonging to only one faction and hence would not unite the region.

“This is only one political faction and cannot achieve unity of this region. We were not invited and we are not interested in that meeting,” he said.

Other allies of the DP at the Coast are MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Bader Feisal (Msambweni), Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta Woman Rep), Rehema Hassan (Tana River Woman Rep) and Kaloleni MP Paul Katana.

Related Topics
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Amason Kingi ODM Coast political party
Share this story
Previous article
Watchdog discourages KK Security, G4S merger plan
Next article
Kenya Premier League: Ugandan accused of match-fixing freed

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila: I am not part of the Jubilee government mess
Raila: I am not part of the Jubilee government mess

LATEST STORIES

Beach volleyball: Coach Mulinge hopes to name returning Too for qualifiers
Beach volleyball: Coach Mulinge hopes to name returning Too for qualifiers

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Mole catcher who photographed Barack Obama

Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
How counties are spending your billions

How counties are spending your billions

Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Daddy Owen: I sank into depression after she left, I wish her well

Daddy Owen: I sank into depression after she left, I wish her well

Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago

More stories

Pastoralists among big winners in referendum proposals, says Gideon

By Hassan Barisa
Pastoralists among big winners in referendum proposals, says Gideon

Siaya, Homa Bay counties to debate BBI Bill

By James Omoro and Olivia Odhiambo
Siaya, Homa Bay counties to debate BBI Bill

Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

By Edwin Nyarangi
Ex-minister faced rough and tumble of life after retiring

Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

By Amos Kareithi
Tough upbringing made former PC learn to say no

Ties that bound Nyachae to the country’s heads of State

By Biketi Kikechi
Ties that bound Nyachae to the country’s heads of State

A passionate debater on the floor of House

By Moses Nyamori
A passionate debater on the floor of House

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.