DP Ruto: BBI won’t increase allocation to counties

Deputy President William Ruto addresses mourners during the burial of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Kenyans to be wary of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Addressing mourners during the burial of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County on Saturday, Ruto said there was a need for grey areas in the BBI report to be looked into before referendum is held.

Ruto wondered why up to now, Kenyans were yet to get copies of the document so that they can read and make an informed decision afterwards.

"Kenyans want to be told how they are going to benefit from the BBI. They also want to read the document and understand it well," said Ruto.

"We must be concerned about why some people are adamant that we go to a referendum before some issues in the BBI are addressed."

Ruto laughed off the proposal in the document that counties will be getting 35 per cent of the national resources, saying the proposal is unattainable.

"If right now counties are not getting whole of 15 per cent as provided for in the Constitution, is it going to be possible to implement 35 per cent?" he posed.

Ruto said he will continue to champion for the interests of lower-class citizens, adding that they have been forgotten for long.

"Let my competitors tell Kenyans what they intend to do instead of making noise and attacking me for talking about boda bodas and mkokoteni," said Ruto.

"I was once a chicken seller but I'm now the Deputy President of Kenya, therefore, we must continue with the conversation about hustlers in the country," he added.

The late Regina was a member of the "Friends of WSR~Asili women leader" in Busia County.

He was accompanied by Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Mumias East lawmaker Ben Washiali and former Teso South MP Mary Emaase.

Emaase said she was back in active politics with a bang. "I am going to walk in various parts of the County to campaign for the DP," said Emaase.