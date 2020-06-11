×
DP Ruto: BBI won’t increase allocation to counties

By Ignatius Odanga | January 30th 2021 at 12:43:26 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto addresses mourners during the burial of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Kenyans to be wary of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Addressing mourners during the burial of Regina Akumu in Funyula, Busia County on Saturday, Ruto said there was a need for grey areas in the BBI report to be looked into before referendum is held.

Ruto wondered why up to now, Kenyans were yet to get copies of the document so that they can read and make an informed decision afterwards.

"Kenyans want to be told how they are going to benefit from the BBI. They also want to read the document and understand it well," said Ruto.

Read More

"We must be concerned about why some people are adamant that we go to a referendum before some issues in the BBI are addressed."

Ruto laughed off the proposal in the document that counties will be getting 35 per cent of the national resources, saying the proposal is unattainable.  

"If right now counties are not getting whole of 15 per cent as provided for in the Constitution, is it going to be possible to implement 35 per cent?" he posed.

Ruto said he will continue to champion for the interests of lower-class citizens, adding that they have been forgotten for long.

"Let my competitors tell Kenyans what they intend to do instead of making noise and attacking me for talking about boda bodas and mkokoteni," said Ruto.

"I was once a chicken seller but I'm now the Deputy President of Kenya, therefore, we must continue with the conversation about hustlers in the country," he added.

The late Regina was a member of the "Friends of WSR~Asili women leader" in Busia County.

He was accompanied by Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Mumias East lawmaker Ben Washiali and former Teso South MP Mary Emaase.

Emaase said she was back in active politics with a bang. "I am going to walk in various parts of the County to campaign for the DP," said Emaase.

Raila roots for BBI, rotational presidency
Raila roots for BBI, rotational presidency

Nine key guides to running a successful dairy enterprise
Nine key guides to running a successful dairy enterprise

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

7 days ago

7 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

11 days ago

11 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

12 days ago

12 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

12 days ago

12 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

On Kapedo, the chickens have come home to roost

On Kapedo, the chickens have come home to roost

Wafula Lukorito 14 hours ago
Unmasked: Love life and grand plans of man in Kayole murder case

Kamore Maina 14 hours ago

Unmasked: Love life and grand plans of man in Kayole murder case

Kamore Maina 14 hours ago

Kamore Maina 14 hours ago
Mwilu's shock ouster

Mwilu's shock ouster

Paul Ogemba and Kamau Muthoni 14 hours ago
End of an era in Nairobi CBD party life

End of an era in Nairobi CBD party life

Tony Mochama 14 hours ago

President's allies write letter, tell off Tanga Tanga

By Ndungu Gachane

By Ndungu Gachane
President's allies write letter, tell off Tanga Tanga

ODM to back Kavindu in Machakos by-election

By Mireri Junior

By Mireri Junior
ODM to back Kavindu in Machakos by-election

Do what you like with our letter, Wahome tells President Uhuru

By Mireri Junior

By Mireri Junior
Do what you like with our letter, Wahome tells President Uhuru

Kang’ata was right on BBI, says Murathe

By Wainaina Ndung'u and Ndung'u Gachane
Kang'ata was right on BBI, says Murathe

Tangatanga MPs kept out of Sagana meetings

By Ndungu Gachane

By Ndungu Gachane
Tangatanga MPs kept out of Sagana meetings

Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told

By Grace Ng'ang'a

By Grace Ng'ang'a
Stop using our failures for your gain, Raila told

