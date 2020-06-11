Go to DCI and clear your name, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied by other party leaders arrives at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Friday. Kalonzo appeared at the DCI headquarters over allegations that he grabbed Yatta land. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his claims that he (Kalonzo) acquired his Yatta land illegally.

Speaking after presenting himself for investigation at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road, Kalonzo said DP Ruto and his allies feared a Kalonzo candidature and had now resorted to name-calling tactics.

“My political opponents know that my candidature poses a serious threat to their own ambitions, and are clutching at straws because the tides are about to change.”

Kalonzo said he was a religious and honest man who had nothing to do with land grabbing claims.

“Riding on the spirit of transparency, and in a bid to have this matter publicly examined, and rested, I have presented myself to DCI, an office which has the wherewithal to conduct any criminal investigation in this country.”

The Wiper leader has challenged DP Ruto to present himself before investigative agencies and open himself for lifestyle audit to champion integrity and good governance.

“As a public officer entrusted with the responsibility of Kenyans, DP Ruto must open himself up to a lifestyle audit and declare his wealth,” he said.

Kalonzo said he took the bold step to show Kenyans that he had nothing to hide on how he acquired the Yatta land.

He also said his move is a testimony that he has always stood for integrity during his tenure in government, unlike other politicians who stole public resources.

Kalonzo cautioned Kenyans against falling into the trap of class wars spearheaded by DP Ruto saying it is divisive and dangerous for the country.

Kalonzo’s lawyer James Orengo who accompanied him at the DCI, accused DP Ruto of incitement, defamation, peddling falsehood, abuse of office among other offences.

Orengo said DP Ruto is a Trumpian character who is hell-bent on causing division in the country.

The Kalonzo-DP Ruto war of words started after Ruto told off the Wiper leader to stop talking about his newly formed wheelbarrow party when he (Kalonzo) was a land grabber.

Ruto had slammed Kalonzo for doing nothing during his 40 years in government apart from illegally acquiring his Yatta land.

"You have been in leadership for 40 years without doing anything and your only record is that you are living on government land which you have turned to be yours," said Ruto.

Ruto has also dismissed Kalonzo’s calls that he subjects himself for a lifestyle audit, saying that he will not allow his opponents to intimidate him ahead of 2022 polls.

“We will not allow them to sell us fear and intimidate us with DCI and EACC that if we don’t do this, they will do that. This country belongs to all of us,” said Ruto.