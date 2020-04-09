×
Section of Mt Kenya Mps settle on five man team to steer the BBI process

By Wainaina Ndung'u | January 10th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya [File, Standard]

More than 30 Mt Kenya MPs yesterday vowed to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the region. 
Speaking after a meeting at the Thika Greens Golf Resort in Murang'a County, the MPs warned that it would be foolhardy to reject the document, which promises a lot for the region.

"Failure to pass the BBI would portend a bleak future. It will mean continued unfair representation and economic deprecation of our region," said the legislators.

They added that it would be negligent for the regional leadership to allow the country to go into another election without resolving the issues that bring chaos every election cycle.

The meeting, convened by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and chaired by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, noted that only a few elected leaders from the region opposed the initiative.

"Out of the 91 parliamentary leaders, just 15 were against the BBI and the rest continue to steer the region and country to a progressive path chartered by the president," the said in a statement read by Kibiru.

Senator Charles Kibiru [File, Standard]

They also elected a five-man team to mobilise activities to sell BBI at the grassroots. The team, co-chaired by Kibiru and National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip Maoka Maore will have Embu Woman Rep Jane Wanjuki as secretary, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi as organising secretary and Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo) as his assistant. 

The group declined to speak about whether they had recommended sanctions on those who had left for the newly formed United Democratic Alliance.

A source at the meeting described it as stormy. The leaders, the source said, disagreed on many issues especially on their divided loyalties between the president and his deputy, but were unanimous on their support for BBI.

Senate Majority Whip Irung'u Kang'ata, who did not attend, last evening cancelled a press conference he had called in Nairobi tomorrow. 

