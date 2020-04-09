×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto set to unveil four candidates for elections

By Moses Nyamori and Josephat Thiongó | January 7th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President Willliam Ruto consoles His Eminence John Cardinal Njue during the funeral service of his sister Jonnes Wakinyua Njuki, Manyatta, Embu County on January 06, 2020. [DPPS, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil candidates in the forthcoming by-elections, setting the stage to face-off with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Allies of Dr Ruto said they would sponsor candidates in Nairobi, Machakos, Matungu and Kabuchai on the newly-formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) or as independents.

This implies that the DP – who is also the Jubilee deputy party leader –  will campaign against candidates of the ruling party in what is set to open a new battle front.

The latest development comes amid reports that impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sought clearance to run for the seat.

Read More

The embattled politician is said to have obtained clearance from the Higher Educations Loans Board (Helb), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Revenue Authority.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa yesterday said Sonko is one of the politicians the new party is considering supporting in the mini-poll.

“We have a pool of individuals who have shown interest for the position. There is Mike Sonko, Simon Mbugua (Eala MP), and Margaret Wanjiru,” said Barasa. He said the DP is expected to unveil the candidates anytime from today in readiness for the contest.

But Sonko’s spokesperson Ben Mulwa said it would be premature for him to declare interest in a by-election that has been suspended by the court.

Mr Mulwa said the former Nairobi governor has not communicated anything to the effect that he will be a candidate in the by-election.

“I have not heard the former governor make any official announcement that he will be vying for the gubernatorial in the by-election. It would be pre-mature for Sonko to decide to run in an election that has already been suspended,” he said.

In Machakos, at least 12 politicians have shown interest to run on UDA in the mini-poll set for March 18. Yesterday, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama led the aspirants in a consultative meeting with DP in Nairobi.

“Our breakfast meeting primarily focused on the upcoming by-election. We have agreed as it has been the Hustler Nation tradition, a scientific opinion poll shall be carried out and the aspirants have collectively agreed to respect and support the will of the people,” he tweeted.

In Kabuchai, Ruto has identified Evans Kakai.

MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Isaac Mwaura (nominated) and Hillary Kosgei (Kipkeleon West) said they are pulling all the stops to ensure they grab the seats.

“We will have candidates in all the vacant seats. We should not be reminded of party loyalty because even the president endorsed ODM candidate. We are free to support any candidate,” said the MP.

Kositany said that they might be forced to participate in some of the polls by backing independent candidates as they put in place structures for UDA. 

Related Topics
Nairobi by-elections Deputy President William Ruto United Democratic Alliance Jubilee Party
Share this story
Previous article
Doctor under probe for leasing out licence
Next article
Mutura appoints Weke as Muthoni makes comeback

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jubilee to expel rebels after Wahome attack
Jubilee to expel rebels after Wahome attack

LATEST STORIES

US homeowners fight racial bias in buy contracts
US homeowners fight racial bias in buy contracts

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

1 day ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

5 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

11 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 44 minutes ago
Raila shifts gears in change of strategy ahead of 2022

Raila shifts gears in change of strategy ahead of 2022

Daniel Wesangula 44 minutes ago
Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Cancer has not dulled teacher’s keen spirit

Anne Atieno 44 minutes ago
Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Uhuru allies plot to keep BBI on track in Mt Kenya

Wainaina Ndung’u and Roselyne Obala 44 minutes ago

More stories

Were to carry ODM flag in Matungu by-election

By Anyango Otieno
Were to carry ODM flag in Matungu by-election

Case to stop verification of BBI signatures lodged

By Joackim Bwana
Case to stop verification of BBI signatures lodged

Maasai elders confirm Lenku as spokesman

By Peterson Githaiga
Maasai elders confirm Lenku as spokesman

Kiraitu lays strategy to upset political rivals ahead of 2022

By Phares Mutembei
Kiraitu lays strategy to upset political rivals ahead of 2022

Kang’ata letter elicits both praise and fury as Jubilee slips into turmoil

By Roselyne Obala
Kang’ata letter elicits both praise and fury as Jubilee slips into turmoil

Governors roast Senator Kang'ata for BBI letter to Uhuru

By Judah Ben-Hur
Governors roast Senator Kang'ata for BBI letter to Uhuru
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.