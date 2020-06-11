×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Maendeleo Chap Chap settles on former Minister Katuku in Machakos Senatorial by-election

By Betty Njeru | December 23rd 2020 at 15:16:16 GMT +0300

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua (right) with the party's candidate for the Machakos Senatorial seat John Katuku. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has fronted former Cabinet Minister John Mutua Katuku (pictured) as it’s candidate for the Machakos Senate by-election.

In a statement, Party leader Dr Alfred Mutua said the decision was arrived at after several discussions and considerations on who was best to succeed the late Senator Boniface Kabaka.

“To continue his legacy, after extensive consultations with party leadership, aspirants and the people of Machakos, John Mutua Katuku has joined Maendeleo Chap Chap and will be the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Senate by-elections,” Mutua said.  

The party expressed confidence in Katuku, who was chosen from a pool of aspirants including former Speaker and Advocate of the High Court Bernard Mungata.

Read More

“We have chosen Mr Katuku because he is an experienced politician,” the Machakos Governor said.

Katuku is a former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in Kibaki’s government- (Water and Irrigation). 

The politician who holds a Master’s degree in Sociology served two terms as Mwala MP from 1998-2007.

In 2017, Katuku unsuccessfully contested the Machakos Senatorial seat.

In the 2013 General Elections, he was Wavinya Ndeti’s running mate in the gubernatorial race on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) ticket.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Boniface Kabaka on December 11, 2020.

Kabaka died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital a week after he ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Governor Mutua eulogised Kabaka as an astute lawyer and legislator who died “due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while.”

Related Topics
John Katuku Machakos Senatorial By-election Boniface Kabaka Maendeleo Chap Chap
Share this story
Previous article
Police inspector accused of sodomy to remain in custody
Next article
Goalkeeper under police protection after reporting a bribery attempt

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

It was a brief political career for senator Kabaka
It was a brief political career for senator Kabaka

LATEST STORIES

Nyeri farmers apply for Sh3 billion revolving fund
Nyeri farmers apply for Sh3 billion revolving fund

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

7 hours ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

2 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

7 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

12 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
Did you know Google was originally called BackRub?

Did you know Google was originally called BackRub?

Pauline Muindi 7 hours ago
The man who zoomed into corona billions

The man who zoomed into corona billions

Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
What's better, a good attitude or a terrific CV?

What's better, a good attitude or a terrific CV?

Jacqueline Mahugu 9 hours ago

More stories

Parties to conduct virtual primaries

By Moses Nyamori
Parties to conduct virtual primaries

Kalonzo tells off Ruto allies

By Erastus Mulwa
Kalonzo tells off Ruto allies

'Women to gain most from BBI'

By Stephen Rutto
'Women to gain most from BBI'

Feisal Bader sworn in as Msambweni MP

By Betty Njeru
Feisal Bader sworn in as Msambweni MP

Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

By Nathan Ochunge
Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks

By Moses Nyamori
Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.