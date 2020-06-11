Five wards to decide their next MCA in today’s polls

IEBC officials sort out election materials at the Kisumu North ward tallying centre before the by-election scheduled for December 15, 2020. The seat fell vacant after MCA Elisha Oraro was elected the speaker of Kisumu county assembly. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Voters in five wards across the country are expected to elect their members of county assemblies in by-elections today.

In Kiambu, Kahawa Wendani voters will elect their next MCA bringing to an end a fiercely contested race that has seen two governors campaign for different candidates.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured that voting plans in the ward with 16,000 voters were over. The seat fell vacant following the death of Cyrus Omondi.

Omondi’s brother Kevin Ochieng is among the front-runners. On Sunday, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro led other MCAs in urging locals to vote for Ochieng. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on the other hand campaigned for Maendeleo Chap Chap’s John Kariuki.

Other candidates in the contest include Hellen Kiragu (Independent), Rose Karimi (PNU), Brian Sinne (PDU), Derrick Mbugua (Wiper) and Erick Ouma (TND).

In Gaturi Ward, Kiharu Sub-county, IEBC coordinator Faith Mugo dispatched electoral materials to the polling clerks in readiness for today’s vote.

Campaigns for the nine candidates attracted Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who were seen mobilising support for Jubilee Party candidate Rosemary Njine. The area’s MCA, Cryus Mwangi, died in September. Jubilee Party candidate Rosemary Njine enjoyed the support of Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Other candidates in the race are Esther Kamau vying on People’s Economic Party (PEP), Nelson Kenda (DP), Zablon Mwangi (Narc-K) and Jacob Murira (TYDP).

Muchoki Mbuthia (Maendeleo), Chris Kimuhu (NOPEP), Simon Njogu (UGM) and University of Nairobi first-year student Kelvin Maina (PED) are also vying.

Major political players

In Naivasha, more than 18,000 voters of Lakeview Ward are scheduled to go to the polls in the by-election that has split Nakuru County Jubilee Party leaders. The by-election was occasioned by the death of Karanja Mburu three months ago.

A record 14 aspirants have been cleared to battle it out in an exercise that has caused a rift between Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

Kinyanjui threw his weight behind the Jubilee candidate George Mathu while Kihara called on the electorate to reject him.

Other candidates are Simon Wanango (NYD), Betty Kamau (DP), Daniel Chege (Independent), Reuben Gitau (PPK), Pius Onyangore (Independent), Elizabeth Wanjiru (RBK), David Njau (FAP) and Viginia Wairimu (PNU). In Taita Taveta, the Wundanyi-Mbale Ward by-election has attracted major political players. Among the bigwigs who have campaigned in the area are ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Governor Hassan Joho (Mombasa) commissioned two Mombasa MCAs to campaign for the ODM candidate Jimmy Mwamidi while Governor Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) kept off the campaign trail.

However, Samboja’s close allies have been campaigning for Godrick Kuligha of the Restore and Build Kenya party.

The front runners for the seat include Jimmy Mwamidi (ODM), Stephen Mcharo (Wiper), Julius Mwalicha (ANC), Collins Mzughula (Jubilee), Kuligha (RBK) and Kelly Mwakana of Party of Economic Democracy).

In Kisumu North, voters will cast their ballots today under strict adherence to the Covid-19 rules.

ODM is seeking to recapture the seat through Samwel Dede with Gerald Ogada (Ford-Kenya) and John Ouko (Amani) also in the race.