×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five wards to decide their next MCA in today’s polls

By Standard Team | December 15th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

IEBC officials sort out election materials at the Kisumu North ward tallying centre before the by-election scheduled for December 15, 2020. The seat fell vacant after MCA Elisha Oraro was elected the speaker of Kisumu county assembly. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Voters in five wards across the country are expected to elect their members of county assemblies in by-elections today.

In Kiambu, Kahawa Wendani voters will elect their next MCA bringing to an end a fiercely contested race that has seen two governors campaign for different candidates.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured that voting plans in the ward with 16,000 voters were over. The seat fell vacant following the death of Cyrus Omondi.

Omondi’s brother Kevin Ochieng is among the front-runners. On Sunday, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro led other MCAs in urging locals to vote for Ochieng. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on the other hand campaigned for Maendeleo Chap Chap’s John Kariuki.

Other candidates in the contest include Hellen Kiragu (Independent), Rose Karimi (PNU), Brian Sinne (PDU), Derrick Mbugua (Wiper) and Erick Ouma (TND).

Read More

In Gaturi Ward, Kiharu Sub-county, IEBC coordinator Faith Mugo dispatched electoral materials to the polling clerks in readiness for today’s vote.

Campaigns for the nine candidates attracted Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who were seen mobilising support for Jubilee Party candidate Rosemary Njine. The area’s MCA, Cryus Mwangi, died in September.

Jubilee Party candidate Rosemary Njine enjoyed the support of Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Other candidates in the race are Esther Kamau vying on People’s Economic Party (PEP), Nelson Kenda (DP), Zablon Mwangi (Narc-K) and Jacob Murira (TYDP).

Muchoki Mbuthia (Maendeleo), Chris Kimuhu (NOPEP), Simon Njogu (UGM) and University of Nairobi first-year student Kelvin Maina (PED) are also vying.

Major political players

In Naivasha, more than 18,000 voters of Lakeview Ward are scheduled to go to the polls in the by-election that has split Nakuru County Jubilee Party leaders. The by-election was occasioned by the death of Karanja Mburu three months ago.

A record 14 aspirants have been cleared to battle it out in an exercise that has caused a rift between Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

Kinyanjui threw his weight behind the Jubilee candidate George Mathu while Kihara called on the electorate to reject him.

Other candidates are Simon Wanango (NYD), Betty Kamau (DP), Daniel Chege (Independent), Reuben Gitau (PPK), Pius Onyangore (Independent), Elizabeth Wanjiru (RBK), David Njau (FAP) and Viginia Wairimu (PNU). In Taita Taveta, the Wundanyi-Mbale Ward by-election has attracted major political players. Among the bigwigs who have campaigned in the area are ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Governor Hassan Joho (Mombasa) commissioned two Mombasa MCAs to campaign for the ODM candidate Jimmy Mwamidi while Governor Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) kept off the campaign trail.

However, Samboja’s close allies have been campaigning for Godrick Kuligha of the Restore and Build Kenya party.

The front runners for the seat include Jimmy Mwamidi (ODM), Stephen Mcharo (Wiper), Julius Mwalicha (ANC), Collins Mzughula (Jubilee), Kuligha (RBK) and Kelly Mwakana of Party of Economic Democracy).

In Kisumu North, voters will cast their ballots today under strict adherence to the Covid-19 rules.

ODM is seeking to recapture the seat through Samwel Dede with Gerald Ogada (Ford-Kenya) and John Ouko (Amani) also in the race.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
IEBC Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Knec's plea to exam candidates
Next article
Why Msambweni by-election is acid test for the Big Three

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KUCO: BBI can be done next year, Covid-19 cannot wait
KUCO: BBI can be done next year, Covid-19 cannot wait

LATEST STORIES

Student gains carpentry skills from her father’s workshop
Student gains carpentry skills from her father’s workshop

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

4 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

4 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

28 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kings and queens of loose talk run wild in campaigns

Kings and queens of loose talk run wild in campaigns
Brian Otieno 1 hour ago
Women are more allergic to roaches than men

Women are more allergic to roaches than men
Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
My skin, my pain

My skin, my pain
Mactilda Mbenywe 14 hours ago
Inside the world of a depressed child

Inside the world of a depressed child
N. Waigwa 16 hours ago

More stories

Joho, Mvurya fight to the last bullet in Kwale

By Standard Team
Joho, Mvurya fight to the last bullet in Kwale

Will ‘handshake’ work for or against Boga?

By Benard Sanga and Patrick Beja
Will ‘handshake’ work for or against Boga?

Battle of titans as key politicians plot comeback in Nyanza

By Harold Odhiambo and Eric Abuga
Battle of titans as key politicians plot comeback in Nyanza

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

By Jacob Ngetich
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Kidero seeks to succeed Awiti in 2022

By Harold Odhiambo
Kidero seeks to succeed Awiti in 2022

Candidates in last-minute rush for votes in Msambweni

By Patrick Beja
Candidates in last-minute rush for votes in Msambweni
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.