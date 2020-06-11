×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto calls three rival aspirants, to settle on one

By Patrick Beja | October 13th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto led by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama [centre] arrive at Diani in South Coast. Ruto allies will support one candidate to face ODM candidate Omar Boga in Msambweni by-election. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto is believed to have summoned three feuding aspirants for the Msambweni by-election to his office in Nairobi between today and Thursday for consultations.

This even as he intensifies the search for a single candidate among them to challenge ODM's Omar Iddi Boga in the December 15 poll.

The Standard has also established that Ruto plans to visit Msambweni on Friday after the search for the candidate is completed.

Ruto is participating in the poll despite Jubilee's withdrawal from the by-election.

Read More

"Besides the political visit, Ruto is also set to tour Msambweni constituency on October 16 at the invitation of local imams," revealed a source.

A letter dated September 28, this year and signed by Sheikh Abdallah Mfunga, Kwale County chairman for the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya, invited Ruto for a fundraiser at Bomani village to build the council’s office in the county.

The imams also invited Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, his deputy Fatuma Achani, Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

Observers say Ruto wants to test his supremacy at the Coast and silence the dominant ODM and its leader Raila Odinga.

Sources within the DP's team said yesterday the three aspirants -- Feisal Bader, Bashir Kilalo and Peter Nzuki -- are set to travel to Nairobi for the consultation.

This was after police stopped a meeting at Diani Reef Hotel on Friday that was intended to reach a consensus on who among the three aspirants the DP should support against Raila’s candidate.

“The three aspirants and a handful of their supporters are set to travel to Nairobi for a consensus forum so that the best one can face ODM,” said the source yesterday.

Diani OCS Zachary Nyawara blocked former senators Johnstone Muthama, Hassan Omar and Boni Khalwale from entering the hotel on Friday, claiming the convenors did not properly serve a notice for the meeting.

Candidates are expected to present their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on October 15. The candidates are seeking to replace MP Suleiman Dori who died on March 9.

Other aspirants include Sharlet Akinyi (independent) and Mahmoud Abdulrahman of Wiper Democratic Movement.

 

[Patrick Beja]

Related Topics
Omar Iddi Boga Msambweni by-election William Ruto
Share this story
Previous article
Oburu refutes claims he is out to rescue Obado
Next article
IMF lowers Kenya’s forecast over second-wave virus fears

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru-Ruto tiff will hurt economy, claims Murkomen
Uhuru-Ruto tiff will hurt economy, claims Murkomen

LATEST STORIES

Teachers upbeat despite low turnout of students as learning resumes
Teachers upbeat despite low turnout of students as learning resumes

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

5 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

6 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

14 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

17 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands

What’s in a name? Why Rubis is ditching Kobil and Gulf brands
Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
I fell asleep while giving birth

I fell asleep while giving birth
Yvonne Kawira 16 hours ago
Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?

Men on preventive HIV pill infected, but why?
Gatonye Gathura 17 hours ago
Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works

Banishing consciousness: How anaesthesia works
Graham Kajilwa 17 hours ago

Read More

Oburu refutes claims he is out to rescue Obado

Politics

Oburu refutes claims he is out to rescue Obado

Oburu refutes claims he is out to rescue Obado

From ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ to ‘the Hustler’: Journey of slogans

Politics

From ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ to ‘the Hustler’: Journey of slogans

From ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ to ‘the Hustler’: Journey of slogans

Uhuru-Ruto tiff will hurt economy, claims Murkomen

Politics

Uhuru-Ruto tiff will hurt economy, claims Murkomen

Uhuru-Ruto tiff will hurt economy, claims Murkomen

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.