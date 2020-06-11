×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kikuyu elders in Bondo to endorse Raila Odinga

By Isaiah Gwengi and Mireri Junior | October 10th 2020 at 11:29:15 GMT +0300

Kochia Traditional dancers from Homa Bay County entertain Kikuyu Council of Elders at Kan'go Ka Jaramogi. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

In what is seen as a 2022 succession politics, over 500 Kikuyu elders on Saturday morning arrived at Kang’o Karajamogi in Bondo to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga's 2022 presidential bid.

6AM: Kikuyu Council of Elders arrive at Kang’o Karajaramogi, Bondo in choppers and buses.

7AM: ODM Raila Odinga is said to have arrived at Kan'go Ka Jaramogi with several MPs, Governors and senators joining him.

8AM: Dancing troops led by Kochia traditional dancers, Nyatiti and Apoya women dancers entertained the guests.

Read More

11AM: Raila accompanied by several MPs and Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman Wachira Kiago honour the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

1200: Prayers were led by Bishop of Bondo diocese Prof David Kodia and Bishop Ogonyo Ngede.

The delegation led Kiago arrived in Bondo by 6am in their brown regalia, the aim of the visit being to foster a political unity with their Luo Nyanza counterparts among other matters of national importance.

Also in the delegation is former Presidential candidate and Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth arrives in Bondo. [Isaiah Gwengi]

The visit comes after strategy meetings that were held in Nairobi and Kisumu between select representatives of Kikuyu and Luo Council of Elders.

Mama Ida Odinga with some of the Mt Kenya elders at their Bondo home. [Courtesy]

Seen to be behind the political visit are anti-Deputy President William Ruto forces in Mt Kenya region led by Jubilee National Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

The two are leading the elders rallying call to endorse Odinga as a one-term president in 2022.

To underscore the importance of the visit, Raila skipped the interfaith prayer session at State House, Nairobi led by President Uhuru Kenyatta to be with the Mt Kenya delegation.

Related Topics
Kikuyu Council of Elders Kang’o Karajamogi Raila Odinga Succession politics
Share this story
Previous article
Man Utd's Cavani hoping to do justice to iconic No. 7 shirt
Next article
Man seeks CBK help over fictitious bank dealings, CRB listing

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Presidential poll losers to sit in ‘Bunge’ if Bill passes
Presidential poll losers to sit in ‘Bunge’ if Bill passes

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 538 new infections, five deaths
Covid-19: Kenya records 538 new infections, five deaths

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

3 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

4 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

11 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

15 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

O-Shots: When orgasm is still a rumour at 30

O-Shots: When orgasm is still a rumour at 30
Vivianne Wandera and Esther Dianah 7 hours ago
There’s no single gene for left-handedness, at least 41 regions of DNA are involved

There’s no single gene for left-handedness, at least 41 regions of DNA are involved
The Conversation 7 hours ago
Silent killer that surrounds us, but gets no attention

Silent killer that surrounds us, but gets no attention
Mercy Adhiambo 8 hours ago
Time to rethink how to use soils responsibly

Time to rethink how to use soils responsibly
The Conversation 8 hours ago

Read More

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Politics

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Governor Obado: I'm ready to help Raila unite Kenyans

Raila allies push to impeach Ruto

Politics

Raila allies push to impeach Ruto

Raila allies push to impeach Ruto

Ruto camp defiant ahead of planned events in Mumias

Politics

Ruto camp defiant ahead of planned events in Mumias

Ruto camp defiant ahead of planned events in Mumias

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.