MPs rehearsing, to shake bones in Jerusalema challenge

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to lead Members of Parliament in dancing Jerusalema Challenge. [File, Standard]

Parliamentarians have become the latest group to catch the Jerusalema bug, with Speaker Justin Muturi expected to lead members of the National Assembly and Senate in the dance next week.

The lawmakers have been rehearsing their moves in readiness for the final shoot on Wednesday.

Leader of Majority, Amos Kimunya told the House that the dance will showcase the work of Parliament.

Read More

"There is an extra-curricula activity being planned next week, which is the Bunge Jerusalema challenge. Members have been practising and I can see that they are in very good shape.

"We want to encourage as many MPs as possible to come and showcase the work of parliament. The speaker will be leading the troops in the jig," said Mr Kimunya on the dance that has sparked a global viral dance challenge.

The Bunge Jerusalema taskforce is co-chaired by Suba North MP and her Dagoretti South counterpart, John Kiare (KJ).

“It is a bipartisan initiative for the house to show that there can be peace and diversity. We are from different parts of the country and we just want to show that there is peace in diversity. It is also good as a workout. We encourage as many members as possible to come,” said Millie.

Among those who have been practising for the jig is nominated MP, David Sankok who told the House that the practice session moves have helped him cut some weight.

“I’m encouraging all members to be here on Monday and Tuesday and for the shoot on Wednesday. I was here today and we really danced, and I think I have really cut some weight... I was dancing with my crutches and I encourage people with disabilities to join.

“I’m also encouraging you, Mr Speaker, to join and dance next to me so that I can teach you some moves,” said the MP.

However, in an indication that some lawmakers may still be groping in the dark on the meaning of the dance, Emuhaya MP, Omboko Milemba told the house that he has no idea what the activity is all about.

"I want to ask that the leader to elaborate on what this challenge is all about because we don't what we are doing. Some of may be talented, but we don't know whether it is a talent show," asked Mr Milemba.