×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs rehearsing, to shake bones in Jerusalema challenge

By Wilfred Ayaga | October 8th 2020 at 06:49:01 GMT +0300

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to lead Members of Parliament in dancing Jerusalema Challenge. [File, Standard]

Parliamentarians have become the latest group to catch the Jerusalema bug, with Speaker Justin Muturi expected to lead members of the National Assembly and Senate in the dance next week.

The lawmakers have been rehearsing their moves in readiness for the final shoot on Wednesday.

Leader of Majority, Amos Kimunya told the House that the dance will showcase the work of Parliament.

Read More

"There is an extra-curricula activity being planned next week, which is the Bunge Jerusalema challenge. Members have been practising and I can see that they are in very good shape.

"We want to encourage as many MPs as possible to come and showcase the work of parliament. The speaker will be leading the troops in the jig," said Mr Kimunya on the dance that has sparked a global viral dance challenge.

The Bunge Jerusalema taskforce is co-chaired by Suba North MP and her Dagoretti South counterpart, John Kiare (KJ).

“It is a bipartisan initiative for the house to show that there can be peace and diversity. We are from different parts of the country and we just want to show that there is peace in diversity. It is also good as a workout. We encourage as many members as possible to come,” said Millie.

Among those who have been practising for the jig is nominated MP, David Sankok who told the House that the practice session moves have helped him cut some weight.

“I’m encouraging all members to be here on Monday and Tuesday and for the shoot on Wednesday. I was here today and we really danced, and I think I have really cut some weight... I was dancing with my crutches and I encourage people with disabilities to join.

“I’m also encouraging you, Mr Speaker, to join and dance next to me so that I can teach you some moves,” said the MP.

However, in an indication that some lawmakers may still be groping in the dark on the meaning of the dance, Emuhaya MP, Omboko Milemba told the house that he has no idea what the activity is all about.

"I want to ask that the leader to elaborate on what this challenge is all about because we don't what we are doing. Some of may be talented, but we don't know whether it is a talent show," asked Mr Milemba.

Related Topics
MPs Justin Muturi Jerusalema Challenge John Kiarie
Share this story
Previous article
REVEALED: Messi held 'private phone call' with Mourinho over Barcelona exit
Next article
In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fishy motive driving Huduma Namba, Ruto allies claim
Fishy motive driving Huduma Namba, Ruto allies claim

LATEST STORIES

Our fundraisers similar to Kazi Mtaani, says DP Ruto
Our fundraisers similar to Kazi Mtaani, says DP Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 9 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 10 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 19 hours ago

Read More

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Politics

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Tough times ahead for DP Ruto in new security measures

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Politics

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

Raila, Ruto in fresh scramble for Coast

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Politics

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.