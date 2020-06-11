×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila, Ruto line up troops in battle for Msambweni seat

By Patrick Beja and Rawlings Otieno | October 8th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga after issuing nomination certifates to party candidates in upcoming by elections- Kisumu North ward Samuel Dede (left), Msambweni‘s Omar Idd Boga (second left) and Jimmy Mwamibi of Wundanyi/Mbale ward at Chungwa House, Nairobi, yesterday. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The ground is set for an epic battle between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in the Msambweni by-election.

Yesterday, Raila unveiled the Orange party candidate Omar Boga as reports emerged that Ruto is reportedly rallying other aspirants in the race to drop their bids in favour of independent candidate Feisal Abdalla Bader.

While unveiling Boga, Raila gave every indication that the battle for Msambweni will not be a walk in the park for Ruto. 

“Those who have struggled must walk to reach the destination. ODM is championing the third liberation not only to change the governance, but to actualise the dreams of the forefathers,” the ODM leader said.

Read More

He hit out at the DP saying he has no tangible liberation record.

Raila dismissed Ruto, saying he has failed to create jobs for the period he has been in government and was instead dishing out wheelbarrows and handcarts to hapless youth.

“We should be empowering the youth and Kenyans with necessary skills and competences on how to create wealth and grow the economy. But it is sad that we have some people who don’t want to grow the cake but come with big knives to divide the cake and give crumbs to a few youths. Hii ni upuuzi (This is nonsense),” Raila said.

He said Ruto cannot be entrusted with overseeing a growing economy like Kenya.

“The reformers are known in this country. They have been part of the struggle for Kenya to be where it is today. But there are those who are known to divide what is meant for Kenyans and later share leftovers,” he said.

But Ruto has already hit the ground running to ensure his preferred candidate wins the Msambweni parliamentary seat.

Former senators Johnstone Muthama, Hassan Omar and Boni Khalwale are expected in Msambweni to seek support for a pro-Ruto candidate.

“Let Tangatanga camp here for as long as they want. We shall vanquish them and their local puppets,” Boga said.

Without bias

The aspirants being persuaded to team up with the ODM team include Msambweni Knut branch executive secretary Bashir Kilalo and Peter Nzuki. Kilalo has reportedly jumped ship from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) to Coast-based Kadu-Asili which is now affiliated to Ruto.

In 2017, the Knut official vied for the seat on a Jubilee ticket.

Joshua Kombora Korokoro, the Kadu Asili chair, yesterday confirmed that the party gave the nomination certificate to Kilalo on Saturday last week.

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza confirmed that ANC party had dropped the Knut official as the Msambweni candidate after he allegedly met Wiper Democratic Movement leaders and other rivals.

“We have dropped Kilalo and we are not going to field a candidate in this by-election. I will however back a certain side in this election,” he added.

Kilalo is the latest candidate to be presented to Ruto in Nairobi after Sharlet Akinyi and Bader.

Last Saturday, Bader received a boost after supporters of Kwale County Finance executive Bakari Sebe vowed to rally behind him. Led by former Kwale county council chair Mshenga Ruga and former councillor Fatuma Nchizumo, the DP’s supporters were received by the contestant and MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga, Jubilee) and ODM’s Benjamin Tayari of Kinango.

Sebe, who was being backed by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his deputy Fatuma Achani, quit the race.

Boga, 48, is backed by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and local party leaders.

United Green Movement (UGM) is fielding Dr Mohamed Mwakahonje.

“We have a very good opportunity to deal with our opponents once again. They are looking for a 2022 polls contest but we are coming to elect a leader who will serve the electorate without bias,” ODM director of campaigns Junet Mohammed said.

IEBC regional coordinator Amina Soud told the contestants to observe the electoral code and ensure smooth polls.

“We are urging the various players to ensure there are no chaos in this election,” she said.

Related Topics
Raila Odinga William Ruto Msambweni by-election
Share this story
Previous article
WTO: Amina suffers blow after failing to advance to final round
Next article
Explain how you got Sh202M or we take it, State tells MP

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Calls for tolerance as Ruto returns to Kisii, Nyamira for fundraisers
Calls for tolerance as Ruto returns to Kisii, Nyamira for fundraisers

LATEST STORIES

Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen
Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

12 hours ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?
Stephen Rutto and Jonathan Komen 1 hour ago
How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 15 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 16 hours ago

Read More

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Politics

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

MPs deny receiving summons over chaos

Parties faulted on use of funds for minorities

Politics

Parties faulted on use of funds for minorities

Parties faulted on use of funds for minorities

Don't stop BBI reggae, AG tells court in activists' case

Politics

Don't stop BBI reggae, AG tells court in activists' case

Don't stop BBI reggae, AG tells court in activists' case

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.