Raila begins BBI campaign as report to be unveiled in “a few days”

By Moses Nyamori | October 5th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga flanked by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda. [Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are soon receiving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report from the taskforce before it can be published for the public to read, the latter has said.

Unveiling of the second BBI report will pave way for a possible referendum.

“In a few days we will receive the BBI report; we will then publish it for all Kenyans to read,” said Raila.

A source indicated that the report could be made public this week. Raila took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for leading the opposition against the document despite not knowing the content.

“Some have already started opposing it before even knowing the content. There are those who opposed the current Constitution saying 20 per cent was not right. Now they are telling us there is nothing to change in the Constitution,” the ODM leader said.

Read More

Raila made the remarks when he attended a church service at United Christian Ministries in Kawangware, Nairobi.

He later addressed residents and urged them to support the handshake.

Raila was accompanied by his daughter Rosemary, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, MPs Maina Kamanda (nominated), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), George Aladwa (Makadara), Dennitah Ghati (nominated), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mpuru Aburi (EALA MP), Getrude Musuruve (nominated Senator), Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka) and Justus Kizito (Shinyalu).

The politicians made at least six stopovers, where they announced plans to have Raila run for the presidency with the backing of Uhuru.

Mr Kamanda said the country should prepare for a Raila presidency after Uhuru completes his tenure in 2022.

He exuded confidence that the President would rally Mt Kenya to vote for the ODM leader in the next General Election. He claimed the perceived support Ruto enjoys in the region would soon dip.

Pushing for policies

“This country should be prepared for the leadership of this old man here. We have an individual that will not plunder the country,” said Kamanda.

“You should not be worried about Mt Kenya votes. The day Raila and Uhuru will visit the area just for two days, that would be the end of Ruto in that area,” he added.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo said the next government would be formed by Uhuru and Raila through the handshake platform.

The ODM leader also led the MPs in taking a swipe at Ruto over his “hustler narrative,” saying the unemployed youths needed sustainable empowerment programmes, not handouts.

He said it was surprising that Ruto, who has been in government for about eight years as second in command, was now busy dishing out wheelbarrows and carts to youths instead of pushing for policies to create employment opportunities for the masses.

