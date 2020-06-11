×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila says BBI report out soon, hits out at critics

By Rawlings Otieno | September 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Stafford Ondego/Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has challenged leaders opposed to Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to provide alternative solutions for the country.

Speaking yesterday at the Orange party’s National Executive Council (NEC) retreat, Raila said the BBI evaluation report will soon be unveiled adding that forces that have always opposed change and voices of impunity that thrive on corruption and outright lies have already ganged up against it.

Our opponents

“We must challenge our opponents to tell the nation why they oppose efforts to ensure shared prosperity, end corruption, end divisive elections and strengthen devolution. What is their alternative to these proposed reforms?” posed Raila.

In what appeared to be a thinly veiled attack at DP William Ruto, who has faulted BBI’s agenda, Raila said the anti-reform forces are the same ones that opposed a return to multi-party democracy, opposed the push for constitutional reforms in the 1990s and opposed the new Constitution in 2010.

“These anti-reform forces are the same ones who opposed the unity of purpose between President Uhuru Kenyatta and myself, the same ones who are opposing the war on corruption now. But because they have no conscience, no ideals and no principles that they are ready and willing to live and even die for, they have always benefited from the fruits of what they opposed and they see no contradiction,” said Raila.

“We have defeated these forces before. I promise you, we will defeat them again. We must take the battle to our opponents and challenge them to state what they stand for, what they want for the country and how they intend to achieve it,” Raila said.

Raila said ODM has always cleared new pathways and opened new roads so that Kenya and Kenyans can move forward, adding that it is a mission the party shall never shy away from nor abandon.

He explained that the changes they are pursuing are in the best interest of the nation and will create opportunities for everyone.

Peaceful elections

“We are talking about how to grow the national cake so that we can have prosperity to share, how to make our elections peaceful and democratic, how to strengthen devolution, how to ensure safety and security for all our citizens,” he said.

He added that under the BBI, Kenyans are engaging each other on how to end corruption which has crippled this country but continues to be the lifeblood of those opposing change today as they have done in the past.

“As a party, we must not shy away from nor be distracted in our effort to build a truly prosperous nation with a vibrant and inclusive economy that eradicates poverty, inequality and creates jobs for our youth,” said Raila.

He said Kenyans do not need freebies like wheelbarrows, Tuk Tuks, mikokoteni, water tanks among others but good sound policies which will create wealth for all.

The ODM leader has previously faulted the DP’s approach in making donations to groups and churches.

“We must be unrelenting and unapologetic in our support for war on corruption,” he said.

And to succeed in the reform agenda, Raila sought the help of veterans and civil society organisations to forge new alliances and strengthen existing ones with the aim of getting the country to move forward.

“We need to re-engage with the veterans of the reform movement in the country and let them know that our country needs their services, sacrifices and experiences again,” he said.

He said the existing alliance with the pro-reform wing of Jubilee led by President Uhuru Kenyatta has seen the country move forward in critical areas like fighting corruption and initiating key development projects evenly to more parts of the country.

Related Topics
ODM leader Raila Odinga BBI
Share this story
Previous article
Why I walked away from my marriage and never asked for a shilling
Next article
Magoha warns school heads not to hike fees

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magoha warns school heads not to hike fees
Magoha warns school heads not to hike fees

LATEST STORIES

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee
Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why I walked away from my marriage and never asked for a shilling

Why I walked away from my marriage and never asked for a shilling
Caroline Njoroge 35 minutes ago
No more food aid for Turkana herders who have embraced farming

No more food aid for Turkana herders who have embraced farming
Fred Kibor 35 minutes ago
From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat
Solomon Koko 13 hours ago
Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 1 day ago

Read More

Ex-MPs want BBI fast-tracked to cure two-thirds gender

Politics

Ex-MPs want BBI fast-tracked to cure two-thirds gender

Ex-MPs want BBI fast-tracked to cure two-thirds gender

Tussle over the Akorino underlines their unstated political significance

Politics

Tussle over the Akorino underlines their unstated political significance

Tussle over the Akorino underlines their unstated political significance

Ruto allies say there is scheme to manipulate Huduma Namba data ahead of 2022 polls

Politics

Ruto allies say there is scheme to manipulate Huduma Namba data ahead of 2022 polls

Ruto allies say there is scheme to manipulate Huduma Namba data ahead of 2022 polls

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Politics

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.