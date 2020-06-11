×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Governors to seek legal opinion on CJ’s advice to dissolve Parliament

By Mireri Junior | September 25th 2020 at 01:24:40 GMT +0300

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya at a past function. [File, Standard]

Governors will seek a legal opinion on the Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact the two-third gender law.

In a statement sent to media houses by Council of Governors (CoG) on Friday, the governors said they will restrain themselves from the ongoing debate until they get a legal opinion on the same.

“The Council has resolved to seek a legal opinion on the dissolution of Parliament advisory to inform our next course of action,” read the statement.

The county chiefs also warned that the matter was weighty and that dissolving Parliament might not resolve the stalemate.

“As a Council, we are alive to the fact that this is a weighty matter and whereas we advocate for the respect of the Rule of Law, we are aware dissolution of parliament may not be the answer,” read the statement in parts.

The Chief Justice’s advisory has however left lawyers more divided with others saying President Uhuru Kenya has no choice but to dissolve the two Houses as others term it mere advice that can be ignored.

Law Society of Kenya chairman Nelson Havi has said the advisory has rendered Parliament unlawful beginning October 2020.

Havi today the society will lead Kenyans in occupying Parliament if President Uhuru fails to dissolve Parliament in 21 days.

“Following the advice by the Chief Justice to the President of the Republic of Kenya to dissolve Parliament, we notify you that Members of the National Assembly and Senators of the 12th Parliament will be unlawfully in office effective October 12, 2020, being twenty-one days from the date of the said advice,” he said.

Havi also told the National Treasury to withhold MPs' salaries from the said date since they had repeatedly failed to pass the crucial Gender Bill.

But speaking to Standard Digital on phone, lawyer Peter Kaluma warned that dissolving Parliament might plunge the country into more constitutional crises.

He dismissed Havi’s stance saying what was required from the CJ is mere advice and that President Uhuru can take or leave it depending on the situation.

"The law would have not required the Chief Justice to advise the President if he had the power to dissolve Parliament. What is required of the Chief Justice is mere advice. The President retains the discretion to decide whether or not to dissolve Parliament,” he said.

He said President Uhuru must consider the budgetary implication of the impending election and whether it is properly constituted before dissolving Parliament.

“Among the considerations the President has to take into account include budgetary implications of a general election, whether the election is properly constituted and the general state of the country. It is never easy to dissolve an elected arm of government,” he concluded.

Related Topics
Council of Governors Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory Parliament
Share this story
Previous article
Counties to randomly test ECDE children before schools reopen
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate
CoG: We'll seek legal opinion on dissolution of Parliament debate

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat
Solomon Koko 2 hours ago
Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 13 hours ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 13 hours ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 13 hours ago

Read More

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Politics

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Women MCAs score big in House changes

Politics

Women MCAs score big in House changes

Women MCAs score big in House changes

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

Politics

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

Relief for MPs as court suspends Maraga's order on dissolution of parliament

Politics

Relief for MPs as court suspends Maraga's order on dissolution of parliament

Relief for MPs as court suspends Maraga's order on dissolution of parliament

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.