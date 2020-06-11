×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto allies say there is scheme to manipulate Huduma Namba data ahead of 2022 polls

By DPPS | September 25th 2020 at 09:56:44 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto addresses residents of Ilbisil on his way to Matapato clan in Kajiado County. [DPPS]

Jubilee MPs have claimed that there is a scheme to politically manipulate data in the Huduma Namba system as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

The legislators claimed an expatriate had been procured privately to steer the second phase of the programming and they fear the process was ill-conceived.

“Why is the National Intelligence Service (NIS) being involved in the proposed registration rather than the parent ministry?” posed Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa stated the country could not continue losing money during the tough economic times.

“A lot of money was used in the first phase of Huduma Namba registration. We cannot be losing money to projects that are of no value to the common man,” he said.

The MPs spoke yesterday in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto during the Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said they (Tangatanga) would not allow another scandal to happen in the country in the name of the registration of the people.

“Huduma Namba programming is a shadowy criminal activities being carried out by leaders who do not have the interest of this country at heart,” he noted, adding that the programme was in preparation for the rigging of the 2022 elections.

His sentiments were supported by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who said Kenyans would want to know what happened to the first phase of registration.

“Share with Kenyans the outcome of the first phase, and how much was used. It is obvious the first one flopped. So, why do we need another one?" posed Jumwa.

Meanwhile, Ruto has said he will nominate a woman as a running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.

Dr Ruto who has already begun his campaign, said he is alive to the two-third gender rule that is yet to be implemented.

He said it is high time the two-thirds gender rule was implemented to allow women get equal opportunities in government to address numerous problems facing women and the youth.

Ruto said any debate on the Constitution should give priority to the two-thirds gender rule and its implementation.

The DP's plan for a political face-off with ODM leader Raila Odinga in the Msambweni by-election — through a Jubilee candidate — was dramatically shattered in a 30-minute phone call.

The Standard has learnt of the intrigues at the Jubilee Party headquarters moments after Ruto stormed the offices in protest over a decision by the ruling party not to field a candidate in the December 15 mini-poll.

Related Topics
Deputy President William Ruto Huduma Namba
Share this story
Previous article
When to break into your emergency fund
Next article
FIFA suspends Trinidad and Tobago over High Court claim

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

FIFA suspends Trinidad and Tobago over High Court claim
FIFA suspends Trinidad and Tobago over High Court claim

LATEST STORIES

Herders block Mai Mahiu road to protest death of two cows
Herders block Mai Mahiu road to protest death of two cows

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 10 hours ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 10 hours ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 10 hours ago
Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal
Tony Mochama 10 hours ago

Read More

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Politics

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

Women MCAs score big in House changes

Politics

Women MCAs score big in House changes

Women MCAs score big in House changes

Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?

Politics

Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?

Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?

Two-hour meeting that humbled Ruto

Politics

Two-hour meeting that humbled Ruto

Two-hour meeting that humbled Ruto

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.