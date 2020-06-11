×
Stop copying me, Governor Mutua tells Mudavadi

By Erastus Mulwa | September 23rd 2020 at 09:25:06 GMT +0300

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua displays thumbs up to his supporters at Alfred Mutua Logistics Centre at Athi River Business Park, Machakos, on September 06 2020, where he announced his 2022 presidential bid with a pledge on a fresh start and job creation. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader and 2022 presidential hopeful Alfred Mutua now claims ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has been copy-pasting his political slogans.

Speaking in Machakos town Wednesday in a meet the people tour, Dr Mutua claimed Mudavadi had been blatantly copying his ideas, concepts and even sections of his political manifesto.

Mutua challenged Mudavadi to stop the vice and generate his own original ideas.

The Machakos governor said the trend had been going on repeatedly to the extent that his political strategy team has been greatly concerned about the recurrent infringement of ideas.

"In the past one year, my supporters and I have noticed that every time I go public with an idea, a concept and even part of my manifesto, a few days or weeks later, Mudavadi, comes out and says the same things or attempts to replicate what I have done," Dr Mutua said.

Mutua cited a quote he made during his recent speech while declaring his presidential bid as among slogans and ideas Mudavadi had picked to advance his political agenda.

"A few weeks ago, during my speech as I announced my 2022 candidature, I said that I was a “Safe Pair of Hands” with both national and county experience and that I was a neutral and balanced leader - what Kenyans need," he said.

He went on: "A few days later, Musalia Musavadi copied me and declared he was a “safe pair of hands” for similar reasons as mine."

Mutua also busted Mudavadi for allegedly imitating his "sheng" slang he recently addressed the youth in while urging them to shun tribalism.

"I have been addressing the youth in their street lingo “Sheng” and have videos in Sheng about shunning tribalism and also recently, calling on them not be spectators in the political arena.

Now again, Mudavadi, has copied me and released a video targeting the youth where he struggles to speak in Sheng to them," said Mutua.

Mutua also accused other political leaders he did not name of copying his ideas relating to his stand against corruption and the need for lifestyle audit for public servants especially those pursuing political offices.

"Kenya needs creative and innovative leaders who have thought through how to transform Kenya and not copy artists. When you copy, it means you have run out of your own ideas," he said.

And this was his parting shot, "Ukijitambua, pia ucome na ma idea zako lakini zangu chorea. Ama, pia ukikwama,unaeza dandia #FreshnaMutua nikupeleke na Rieng.

