×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Odinga urges President Uhuru to consult over Parliament dissolution call

By Japheth Ogila | September 23rd 2020 at 07:19:45 GMT +0300

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga attended the thanksgiving celebration for Rosemary Chepkorir Sossion in Bomet on September 19, 2020. He has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to strike a middle ground in the advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to dissolve Parliament for failure to enact Gender Bill. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has broken the silence and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to consult widely on Chief Justice David Maraga’s call to dissolve Parliament.

In a statement sent newsrooms on Wednesday evening, the former premier painted a picture that the country could find itself in a fragile situation, where divergent opinions must be heard, and multiple interests satisfied in the matter.

In this respect, the ODM leader argued that the President could still pull the country out of the impending legal mess if he engages positive legal pieces of advice.

“The country has been thrown into this situation because of failure by Parliament to enact the two-third gender rule as provided for in the Constitution,” he said.

“I appeal to the President to consult as widely as possible before taking any action on this matter and ensure that the overall interests of the people are served by any action he finally decides to take,” Odinga added.

With leaders taking sides over the matter and giving reasons over their stands; Mr Odinga had however chosen a middle ground.

He appreciated the need to enact the two-thirds gender rule and the urgency that comes with it. But at the same time, expressed uncertainty as to whether dissolving the Parliament could be the long-lasting remedy.

“… it remains unclear how the dissolution of Parliament would resolve the problem,” he said.

Legal pundits have argued that dissolving Parliament could prove to be a reactionary rather than an accurate solution to the deadlock. This is on the postulation that there would be no guarantee that a fresh parliamentary election would assure adherence to the dictates of the two-thirds gender rule.

For example, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu had this opinion when Justice Maraga issued the advisory on Monday.

“However the reality is that until there is a structure of how to ensure that a universal suffrage election results in a situation where 30 per cent of all elected leaders are of an alternate gender, it will be hard to achieve,” said Wambugu.

MPs opposition

The advisory has attracted criticism from the Parliamentary Service Commission that said it is immature and possibly counterproductive. Yesterday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi announced legal action against the advisory.

“PSC has resolved to engage counsels to proceed to the high court to challenge the unlawful and unconstitutional action taken by the Chief Justice. The PSC is convinced that the present matter shall be resolved lawfully and calls for calm and sobriety to avert national anxiety and despondency that the action by CJ could elicit,” Muturi stated, in a press conference in Nairobi.

Joining the PSC is Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) that has vowed similar legal action to challenge the advisory citing possible economic disruption should the President dissolve the Parliament.

“Knut has instructed its lawyers to pursue the matter, and accordingly enjoin the union in the application by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to challenge Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to the Head of State to dissolve Parliament,” Knut said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The advisory that pits the legislature and the judiciary in a tug of war however enjoys the backing of various leaders mostly female legislators.

On Monday, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua hailed the move by Chief Justice saying it was a step in the right direction to enact the elusive rule.

She then called on President Uhuru to dissolve the parliament.

“This is a timely and long overdue decision. The law doesn’t leave room for the President not to act otherwise. He should be on the good side of the law and dissolve Parliament,” she said.  

Maraga made the decision after six petitioners moved to the court to have him fulfil his constitutional duty to punish the lawmakers for failing to live to the expectations.

Last year in March, High Court Judge John Mativo allowed members of the public in a landmark ruling to petition the Chief Justice to dissolve the Parliament for failure to pass the Gender bill. This opened a floodgate of petitions as seven people moved to court pursuant to the ruling.

The onus is now on the President to act as legislators wait with crossed fingers to know their fate in the 12th Parliament.

Related Topics
ODM leader Raila Odinga President Uhuru Kenyatta Chief Justice David Maraga Two-thirds gender rule
Share this story
Previous article
RIP: Paul Tergat’s mother is dead
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Ruto supports Jubilee decision on Msambweni belatedly
Ruto supports Jubilee decision on Msambweni belatedly

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 8 hours ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 9 hours ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 10 hours ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 10 hours ago

Read More

Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election

Politics

Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election

Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Politics

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

Politics

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Politics

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.