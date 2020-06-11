×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DP Ruto accepts Jubilee decision not to field candidate in Msambweni but...

By Standard Reporter | September 23rd 2020 at 05:14:07 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto says he supports the decision by the ruling Jubilee Party not to field a candidate in the Msambweni by-election although he was initially of a contrary opinion.

Tellingly, the DP said he had gone to the Jubilee Party headquarters on Tuesday to discuss the Msambweni by-election and others in four or five words with secretary-general Raphael but found he had left.

The Deputy President, however, absolved Mr Tuju of blame as the decision had already been made.

“I am satisfied with what they have done. I was of a different view on Msambweni but a decision has been made,” Dr Ruto told journalists after a meeting with Mr Tuju at the party headquarters to where he had driven barely an hour after Mr Tuju announced the party’s decision not to field a candidate.

With a tinge of disappointment, Ruto said, “Jubilee believes in giving every ward and constituency a chance to express itself and that is what President Uhuru Kenyatta and I believe in.”

He said there should be open doors so that people like Mariam Akinyi [who was there to present her candidature papers] are not denied the chance to run.

He, however, said those who had been locked out of the Msambweni race could still run as independents as Jubilee had no candidate there.

“I sympathise with the good lady here,” said the Deputy President in reference to Ms Akinyi.

As to whether he will throw his weight behind Ms Akinyi, the DP jokingly replied: “Yes, if she talks to me nicely”.

However, Dr Ruto pointed out that the party is not being folded.

“Jubilee is expanding,” he said.

Earlier on, Mr Tuju had announced that Jubilee would not field a candidate for the Msambweni by-election

“With the unprecedented corporation between Jubilee and ODM in the parliament in the recent past on matter of national importance and given that is was an ODM seat, the decision has been made that Jubilee will not field a candidate in the interest of the bigger picture,” read a statement from the ruling party signed by Mr Tuju.

“The country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges,” added the statement.

The IEBC has set December 15 as the election date after the initially intended June by-election was halted with the unprecedented effects of Covid-19.

The Msambweni seat was left vacant after the death of Suleiman Dori.

Related Topics
William Ruto Jubilee Msambweni by-election Marian Akinyi Raphael Tuju
Share this story
Previous article
Court orders NMG to pull down Covid-19 millionaire expose from social media platforms
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Ruto supports Jubilee decision on Msambweni belatedly
Ruto supports Jubilee decision on Msambweni belatedly

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 5 hours ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 6 hours ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 7 hours ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 7 hours ago

Read More

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Politics

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

Politics

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Politics

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Politics

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.