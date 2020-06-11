×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election

By Judah Ben-Hur | September 23rd 2020 at 03:17:06 GMT +0300

Jubilee Party is not fielding a candidate for the Msambweni by-election, its Secretary Genereal Raphael Tuju has announced.

 “With the unprecedented corporation between jubilee and ODM in the parliament in the recent past on matter of national importance and given that is was an ODM seat, the decision has been made that Jubilee will not field a candidate in the interest of the bigger picture,” read a statement from the ruling party and signed by Mr Tuju.

Barely an hour after Mr Tuju made the announcement, Deputy President William Ruto drove to the party’s Ngara headquarters for a meeting with Mr Tuju which was still on by the time this story was posted.

The decision comes two days after Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to the president to dissolve parliament, which Mr Tuju cited in the statement.

“The decision not to engage in the contest is informed by the facts prevailing at the moment when we face challenges like the recent advisory by the Chief Justice,” read the statement,

It also added that, “The country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges.”

The IEBC has set December 15 as the election date after the initially intended June by-election that was halted with the unprecedented effects of Covid-19.

The Msambweni seat was left vacant after the death of area MP Suleiman Dori.

Related Topics
Chief Justice David Maraga Raphael Tuju Jubilee Msambweni by-election
Share this story
Previous article
New digital platform to ease NSE transactions
Next article
Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge

LATEST STORIES

Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election
Jubilee not fielding candidate for Msambweni by-election

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 4 hours ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 5 hours ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 6 hours ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 6 hours ago

Read More

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Politics

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

Politics

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Politics

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

MPs unease over gender rule advisory

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Politics

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.